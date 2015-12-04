Edition:
Pictures of the year: Sports

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, July 6, 2015. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Banknotes are thrown at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Cisiane Lopes of Brazil vomits after competing in the women's 20 km race walk final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Stefan Kraft from Austria soars through the air during the first round for the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black ) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Russia's Mikhail Nastenko riding Reistag falls at the Lochan fence in the cross country event of FEI European Eventing Championship at Blair Castle, Scotland, Britain, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
People swim during the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, July 1, 2015. The participants crossed Lake Zurich, a distance of 1,500 metres (4,921 ft). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Members of the Beijing delegation celebrate after Beijing was awarded the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, defeating Almaty in the final round of voting, during the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his team's win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Carlos Lamadrid of Mexico crashes in the waterski slalom preliminary round during the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, July 20, 2015. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. of the U.S. lands a left to the face of Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the 11th round during their welterweight WBO, WBC and WBA (Super) title fight in Las Vegas, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoffs in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. In what was a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans as Baltimore coped with some of the worst U.S. urban rioting in years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde celebrates with fans after scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, September 14, 2015. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A surfer wipes out while trying to ride a breaking wave during high tide and high surf in Cardiff, California October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Maria Sharapova of Russia poses for photographers as she holds her trophy after winning the final match over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu exhales underwater at a training session in Budapest, Hungary July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lowry (L) during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Kansas City Royals players celebrate on the field after defeating the New York Mets in game five of the World Series at Citi Field in New York, November 1, 2015. The Royals won the World Series four games to one. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Athletes wait for their turns at the women's high jump final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Japan's Luke Thompson (C) before a scrum, at a match against Scotland during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 in Kingsholm, England, September 23, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Tania Cagnotto of Italy is seen underwater during the women's 3m springboard semi final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James in game five of the NBA Finals in Oakland, June 14, 2015. John G. Mabanglo-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Severin Freund of Germany soars past judges windows during the normal hill HS100 mixed team ski jumping event of the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
A BASE jumper leaps from the 300-metre high Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in which more than 100 people take part, on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Tiffany Porter of Britain falls after competing in the women's 100 metres hurdles final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
New York Yankees starting pitcher Bryan Mitchell reacts after being hit in the face by a ball against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, August 17, 2015. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
NHRA top fuel dragster driver Larry Dixon (right) crashes and goes airborne alongside Doug Kalitta after his car broke in half during qualifying for the Gatornationals at Auto Plus Raceway at Gainesville, Florida, March 14, 2015. Dixon walked away from the incident, Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
Fans watch the action as Ireland plays Argentina during the Rugby World Cup in Cardiff, Wales, October 18, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Thailand's Pornchai Kaokaew (L) blocks a shot by Singapore's Muhammad A'Fif Safiee during their men's team sepak takraw preliminary round match at the Southeast Asian Games in Singapore, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo, January 19, 2015. Vonn became the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she won the Super-G, her 63rd victory in the competition. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Tiger Woods' son Charlie carries one of his father's clubs along the fourth hole during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Captain Richie McCaw of New Zealand holds up the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia in London, October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Kansas City Royals outfielder Terrance Gore is hit by a pitch in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners in Kansas City, September 22, 2015. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Ashton Eaton of the U.S. rests with a cooling face mask as he competes in the pole vault event of the men's decathlon during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
South Africa players compete in a scrum with New Zealand players during their Rugby World Cup Semi-Final match at Twickenham in London, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
United States forward Abby Wambach celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver, July 5, 2015. The United States won 5-2. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Goaltender Ondrej Pavelec of the Czech Republic (top) reacts after a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship game against Canada at the O2 arena in Prague, Czech, Republic May 4, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leaps off of his car after winning the U.S. F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, October 25, 2015. Hamilton clinched his third Formula One world championship after winning a thrilling and unpredictable U.S. Grand Prix for Mercedes. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Chelsea players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Barclays Premier League at Stamford Bridge, May 24, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Nadine Mueller of Germany competes to win bronze in the women's discus throw final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
