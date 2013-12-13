Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual
Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, blends himself into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. Liu is known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend...more
Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, blends himself into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. Liu is known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford, England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford, England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A female dog feeds a 10-day-old tiger cub and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 26, 2013. The tigress, who is a first time mother, was deemed incapable of feeding her young because of insufficient milk production, according to...more
A female dog feeds a 10-day-old tiger cub and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 26, 2013. The tigress, who is a first time mother, was deemed incapable of feeding her young because of insufficient milk production, according to zoo authorities. REUTERS/Stringer
Labourers who work nearby nap on a road as cars drive past in Chongqing Municipality, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Labourers who work nearby nap on a road as cars drive past in Chongqing Municipality, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A participant attempts to control his craft during the Red Bull Flugtag Russia 2013 competition on the outskirts of Moscow, July 28, 2013. Enthusiasts competed to fly the longest distance in self-made aircraft in an attempt to win the Flugtag...more
A participant attempts to control his craft during the Red Bull Flugtag Russia 2013 competition on the outskirts of Moscow, July 28, 2013. Enthusiasts competed to fly the longest distance in self-made aircraft in an attempt to win the Flugtag contest. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Jung Ha-yoon, 2, is pictured in a ceramic container while playing with other children at the traditional sports square during the Royal and Aristocrat's Traditional Food Festival held at Unhyeon Palace in Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn...more
Jung Ha-yoon, 2, is pictured in a ceramic container while playing with other children at the traditional sports square during the Royal and Aristocrat's Traditional Food Festival held at Unhyeon Palace in Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
A competitor wearing a kilt and standing on a barrel throws a ball between his legs during the 'brigaball' contest at the 36th Bundanoon Highland Gathering held in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A competitor wearing a kilt and standing on a barrel throws a ball between his legs during the 'brigaball' contest at the 36th Bundanoon Highland Gathering held in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Street artists perform in downtown Rome, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Street artists perform in downtown Rome, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A new nose, grown by surgeons on Xiaolian's forehead, is pictured before being transplanted to replace the original nose, which is infected and deformed, at a hospital in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 24, 2013. Xiaolian, 22, neglected his...more
A new nose, grown by surgeons on Xiaolian's forehead, is pictured before being transplanted to replace the original nose, which is infected and deformed, at a hospital in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 24, 2013. Xiaolian, 22, neglected his nasal trauma following a traffic accident on August, 2012. After several months, the infection had corroded the cartilage of the nose, making it impossible for surgeons to fix it leaving no alternative but to grow a new nose for replacement. The new nose is grown by placing a skin tissue expander onto Xiaolian's forehead, cutting it into the shape of a nose and planting a cartilage taken from his ribs. The surgeons said that the new nose is in good shape and the transplant surgery could be performed soon. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple drinks a cup of latte with their picture printed on top of the milk foam at a Family Mart in Taipei, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A couple drinks a cup of latte with their picture printed on top of the milk foam at a Family Mart in Taipei, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Fisherman Ompong Vargas, 39, who wears a facial mask made of fabric to protect his skin from getting darker, holds a fish in his mouth as he searches a net at Laguna de Bay in Taguig City, Metro Manila, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Fisherman Ompong Vargas, 39, who wears a facial mask made of fabric to protect his skin from getting darker, holds a fish in his mouth as he searches a net at Laguna de Bay in Taguig City, Metro Manila, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Police and bystanders look at a car which is covered with vegetation after it was left parked at a neighborhood for more than a year, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police and bystanders look at a car which is covered with vegetation after it was left parked at a neighborhood for more than a year, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man runs up the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, Malta, August 25, 2013. I REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man runs up the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, Malta, August 25, 2013. I REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with two pistols pierced through his cheeks takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with two pistols pierced through his cheeks takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Wolf researcher Werner Freund bites into a deer cadaver next to a Mongolian wolf in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund bites into a deer cadaver next to a Mongolian wolf in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A person in a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur costume runs on the field as young boys play an exhibition match during halftime of the MLS soccer game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC in Carson, California, May 26, 2013....more
A person in a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur costume runs on the field as young boys play an exhibition match during halftime of the MLS soccer game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC in Carson, California, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A photographer takes pictures of Fang Jing in a wedding gown next to her husband, surnamed Zhao, as they hang from a cliff during a rock climbing exercise in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer more
A photographer takes pictures of Fang Jing in a wedding gown next to her husband, surnamed Zhao, as they hang from a cliff during a rock climbing exercise in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers look at a man not wearing pants, while riding in the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Shanghai, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Passengers look at a man not wearing pants, while riding in the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Shanghai, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women dressed as sirens perform from inside a tank at the Sao Paulo Aquarium, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Women dressed as sirens perform from inside a tank at the Sao Paulo Aquarium, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman walks past a poster featuring a cat during the Athens 21st International Cat Show, in Athens, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman walks past a poster featuring a cat during the Athens 21st International Cat Show, in Athens, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An employee dressed in a panda costume talks to a customer during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, in southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. According to local media, the hotel is the first...more
An employee dressed in a panda costume talks to a customer during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, in southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. According to local media, the hotel is the first panda-themed hotel in the world. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman who drew part of a face on her cheek stands among the crowd at a Halloween party in Wuhan, Hubei province China, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman who drew part of a face on her cheek stands among the crowd at a Halloween party in Wuhan, Hubei province China, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Babies with swim rings are seen in basins at a mother and baby health care center in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Babies with swim rings are seen in basins at a mother and baby health care center in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Sean Owolo, dressed as the Grim Reaper, and Marius Petrulis, 36, dressed as a chicken, prepare to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sean Owolo, dressed as the Grim Reaper, and Marius Petrulis, 36, dressed as a chicken, prepare to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Mandela lies in state
Thousands line up to say goodbye to Nelson Mandela, whose body is lying in state in Pretoria.
Dancing from Japan to Seville
Meet Maika Kubo, whose passion for flamenco led her from Japan to Spain, where she takes flamenco classes, works as a shop assistant and other various jobs....
London fog
Some misty views of London's famous fog.
Pope Francis: Person of the year
Time magazine named Pope Francis as its Person of the Year, crediting him with shifting the message of the Catholic Church.
MORE IN PICTURES
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.