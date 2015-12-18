Edition:
Pictures of the year: Syria

Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Smoke rises after a shell fell on a building that forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad are located in, after being fired from rebel fighters in the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State and Democratic Forces of Syria was taking place in the southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A boy fills a container with water in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The shelling happened during the visit by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy to deliver medical aid to their center in Douma, activists aid. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A body, which according to the Islamist rebel fighters, was a member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lies on the ground in Qarmeed camp after the rebels took control of the area, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench during what they said was an offensive to take control of al-Mastouma military camp which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad beside Idlib city, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline during what the rebels called a battle to unite rebel factions against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A groom holds his bride's hand as they pose near a mortar and damaged buildings before heading to their wedding ceremony in the town of Kobani, Syria October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A rebel fighter rests along a trench at the frontline where the rebel fighters announced the start of an offensive to take control of Ariha town from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Smoke rises after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Diaa Al-Din

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A boy, injured from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ain Larouz village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region, reacts at a field hospital in Idlib province, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armoured vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A rebel fighter uses a military compass in preparation to launch a home made shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, March 21, 2015 . REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon during what the rebels said is an offensive to take control of the al-Mastouma army base which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Idlib city, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A girl, who was injured by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, stands at the entrance of her house in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Men pose for a picture in a rebel-held area of Aleppo January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A warplane that belongs to forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad flies over the northwestern city of Idlib, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A man carries an injured girl as he rushes away from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Civil Defence member carries a damaged canister in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Shamiyah Front fighters walk up the stairs of a damaged building carrying a locally made shell before firing it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A boy runs as he rushes away from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State fighter of Syrian nationality, has a hood pulled from his head in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14, 2015. YPG said two IS fighters were caught during the Tel Hamis clashes between IS and YPG two weeks earlier. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
Islamist rebel fighters ride on a motorbike along a deserted street in Idlib city April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A boy stands on rubble as people try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests with his weapon beside the international highway between Aleppo and Damascus in Mork town, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his ears as his fellow fighter fires a weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carries his weapon as he moves past an injured fellow fighter during what they said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kafir area at the southern entrance of the town of Jisr al-Shughour, in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria sits at a guard post in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Trending Collections

