Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Dec 12, 2015 | 2:16am GMT

Pictures of the year: Technology

A humanoid robot named "Yangyang" shows a facial expression during its demonstration at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing, China, April 29, 2015. The android was produced jointly by China's Shanghai Yangyang Intelligent Robot Science Service center and Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro, with the aim of popularizing robotics among the young. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A humanoid robot named "Yangyang" shows a facial expression during its demonstration at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing, China, April 29, 2015. The android was produced jointly by China's Shanghai Yangyang Intelligent Robot Science...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A humanoid robot named "Yangyang" shows a facial expression during its demonstration at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing, China, April 29, 2015. The android was produced jointly by China's Shanghai Yangyang Intelligent Robot Science Service center and Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro, with the aim of popularizing robotics among the young. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 20
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference-goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference-goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 19, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference-goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 20
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
3 / 20
Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6S at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone was attached to a hook on the robot. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6S at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6S at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone was attached to a hook on the robot. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
4 / 20
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. Researchers used NASA-developed image processing software to remove the desert background, then combined and averaged multiple frames to produce a clear picture of the shock waves. Schlieren imaging reveals shock waves due to air density gradient and the accompanying change in refractive index, according to a NASA news release. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. Researchers used NASA-developed image processing software to remove the desert background, then...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. Researchers used NASA-developed image processing software to remove the desert background, then combined and averaged multiple frames to produce a clear picture of the shock waves. Schlieren imaging reveals shock waves due to air density gradient and the accompanying change in refractive index, according to a NASA news release. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
5 / 20
Artist Neil Harbisson, who has an antenna permanently attached to his skull, speaks during the Riga Comm 2014 innovation conference in Riga, Latvia November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Artist Neil Harbisson, who has an antenna permanently attached to his skull, speaks during the Riga Comm 2014 innovation conference in Riga, Latvia November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Artist Neil Harbisson, who has an antenna permanently attached to his skull, speaks during the Riga Comm 2014 innovation conference in Riga, Latvia November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
6 / 20
A tower of Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is pictured in Sanlucar la Mayor, near Seville, southern Spain November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A tower of Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is pictured in Sanlucar la Mayor, near Seville, southern Spain November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A tower of Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is pictured in Sanlucar la Mayor, near Seville, southern Spain November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
7 / 20
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
8 / 20
Jan Stumpf of Ascending Technologies controls an Intel AscTec Firefly drone during a flight demonstration at the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Jan Stumpf of Ascending Technologies controls an Intel AscTec Firefly drone during a flight demonstration at the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Jan Stumpf of Ascending Technologies controls an Intel AscTec Firefly drone during a flight demonstration at the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
9 / 20
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, Myanmar March 30, 2015. The Swiss solar-powered plane whose record-setting, round-the-world solar-powered flight began in Abu Dhabi on March 9, was put on hold in July by weather and battery trouble. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, Myanmar March 30, 2015. The Swiss solar-powered plane whose record-setting, round-the-world solar-powered flight began in Abu Dhabi on March 9, was put on hold in July by...more

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, Myanmar March 30, 2015. The Swiss solar-powered plane whose record-setting, round-the-world solar-powered flight began in Abu Dhabi on March 9, was put on hold in July by weather and battery trouble. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 20
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets, made by Oculus and Samsung Electronics, during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets, made by Oculus and Samsung Electronics, during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets, made by Oculus and Samsung Electronics, during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 20
A 500-metre (1,640-ft.) aperture spherical telescope is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by September 2016, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

A 500-metre (1,640-ft.) aperture spherical telescope is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by September...more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A 500-metre (1,640-ft.) aperture spherical telescope is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by September 2016, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacts with Pepper, a social humanoid robot developed by Aldebaran for SoftBank, during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacts with Pepper, a social humanoid robot developed by Aldebaran for SoftBank, during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacts with Pepper, a social humanoid robot developed by Aldebaran for SoftBank, during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 20
A Honda Motor employee demonstrates the company's new Walking Assist Device, which helps those with weakened leg muscles but who are still able to walk, during its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Honda Motor employee demonstrates the company's new Walking Assist Device, which helps those with weakened leg muscles but who are still able to walk, during its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A Honda Motor employee demonstrates the company's new Walking Assist Device, which helps those with weakened leg muscles but who are still able to walk, during its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
14 / 20
Jacob and Ester Fu jump in the Nikon 360 Degree Project during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. The project uses images taken from 48 Nikon D750 cameras to create 360-degree frozen moments and slow motion captures in 5K resolution. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jacob and Ester Fu jump in the Nikon 360 Degree Project during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. The project uses images taken from 48 Nikon D750 cameras to create 360-degree frozen moments...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Jacob and Ester Fu jump in the Nikon 360 Degree Project during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. The project uses images taken from 48 Nikon D750 cameras to create 360-degree frozen moments and slow motion captures in 5K resolution. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 20
A man shakes hands with a robotic prosthetic hand in the Intel booth at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man shakes hands with a robotic prosthetic hand in the Intel booth at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A man shakes hands with a robotic prosthetic hand in the Intel booth at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 20
French engineer and professional violinist Laurent Bernadac plays the "3Dvarius", a 3D printed violin made of transparent resin, during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French engineer and professional violinist Laurent Bernadac plays the "3Dvarius", a 3D printed violin made of transparent resin, during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
French engineer and professional violinist Laurent Bernadac plays the "3Dvarius", a 3D printed violin made of transparent resin, during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
17 / 20
A student (L) and an instructor look at a computer as they demonstrate using a headset to control robots with her mind, at the People's Liberation Army Information Engineering University, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, August 7, 2015. The robots can be controlled through the headset to go different directions, turn their heads and pick up objects, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A student (L) and an instructor look at a computer as they demonstrate using a headset to control robots with her mind, at the People's Liberation Army Information Engineering University, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, August 7, 2015. The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A student (L) and an instructor look at a computer as they demonstrate using a headset to control robots with her mind, at the People's Liberation Army Information Engineering University, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, August 7, 2015. The robots can be controlled through the headset to go different directions, turn their heads and pick up objects, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot turns on a valve at a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot turns on a valve at a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot turns on a valve at a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
19 / 20
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Canada welcomes refugees

Canada welcomes refugees

Next Slideshows

Canada welcomes refugees

Canada welcomes refugees

The first plane load of Syrian refugees arrived in Toronto on a military aircraft.

11 Dec 2015
Nobel Prize ceremony

Nobel Prize ceremony

This year's Nobel Prize laureates are honored with a royal ceremony and lavish banquet.

11 Dec 2015
Dubai from above

Dubai from above

The United Arab Emirates' most populous city as seen from the air.

10 Dec 2015
Kids code with Tim Cook

Kids code with Tim Cook

Apple's CEO lends a hand to students learning to write computer code in New York.

10 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures