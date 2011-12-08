Pictures of the year: 2011
Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man (C) who pulled out a gun on a public bus tries to run after being captured by security guards in Guatemala City February 15, 2011. Robberies on buses are a daily occurrence in Guatemala, according to the GAM (Grupo de Apoyo Mutuo), an organization that monitors human rights abuses. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
A man (C) who pulled out a gun on a public bus tries to run after being captured by security guards in Guatemala City February 15, 2011. Robberies on buses are a daily occurrence in Guatemala, according to the GAM (Grupo de Apoyo Mutuo), an organization that monitors human rights abuses. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
Roza Yevloyeva, mother of 20-year-old suicide bomber Magomed Yevloyev, sits on her son's bed during an interview at her house in the town of Ali-Yurt, southeast of Ingushetia's biggest city Nazran, February 16, 2011. Speaking softly through tears in her family's tiny home in the North Caucasus, Yevloyeva apologised for her son's suicide bomb attack on Russia's busiest airport three weeks ago. Yevloyev detonated explosives strapped...more
Roza Yevloyeva, mother of 20-year-old suicide bomber Magomed Yevloyev, sits on her son's bed during an interview at her house in the town of Ali-Yurt, southeast of Ingushetia's biggest city Nazran, February 16, 2011. Speaking softly through tears in her family's tiny home in the North Caucasus, Yevloyeva apologised for her son's suicide bomb attack on Russia's busiest airport three weeks ago. Yevloyev detonated explosives strapped to his body at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Jan. 24, killing 36 people. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
Rubina Ali ( R ), who acted as young Latika in the oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with her family amid the ruins of the Gharib Nagar slum in Mumbai March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rubina Ali ( R ), who acted as young Latika in the oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with her family amid the ruins of the Gharib Nagar slum in Mumbai March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fans wait for Canadian singer Justin Bieber to arrive for the premiere of the film "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", at the O2 Arena in London February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Fans wait for Canadian singer Justin Bieber to arrive for the premiere of the film "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", at the O2 Arena in London February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Transvestite Tiffany, 19, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa March 10, 2011. According to leaders of LGBT organizations (lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders), 34 people have been murdered in the last 18 months. The U.S. embassy and United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) have requested the government to investigate the murders and safeguard the rights of the LGBT community, local media reported....more
Transvestite Tiffany, 19, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa March 10, 2011. According to leaders of LGBT organizations (lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders), 34 people have been murdered in the last 18 months. The U.S. embassy and United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) have requested the government to investigate the murders and safeguard the rights of the LGBT community, local media reported. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Inter Milan's Maicon slides into the net as Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match in Munich March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Inter Milan's Maicon slides into the net as Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match in Munich March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A car, damaged an earthquake, remains under a collapsed rock wall in Christchurch, New Zealand, February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A car, damaged an earthquake, remains under a collapsed rock wall in Christchurch, New Zealand, February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
British model Kate Moss presents creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
British model Kate Moss presents creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man in handcuffs cries as he says farewell to his son after he was arrested by the police on suspicion of drug dealing during a pre-dawn raid in an impoverished neighbourhood of Bangkok February 25, 2011. The Narcotics Suppression Bureau of Thai police said their aim in 2011 is to stop the expansion of narcotics problem in the country. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man in handcuffs cries as he says farewell to his son after he was arrested by the police on suspicion of drug dealing during a pre-dawn raid in an impoverished neighbourhood of Bangkok February 25, 2011. The Narcotics Suppression Bureau of Thai police said their aim in 2011 is to stop the expansion of narcotics problem in the country. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj