Pictures of the year: 2011

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A man (C) who pulled out a gun on a public bus tries to run after being captured by security guards in Guatemala City February 15, 2011. Robberies on buses are a daily occurrence in Guatemala, according to the GAM (Grupo de Apoyo Mutuo), an organization that monitors human rights abuses. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Roza Yevloyeva, mother of 20-year-old suicide bomber Magomed Yevloyev, sits on her son's bed during an interview at her house in the town of Ali-Yurt, southeast of Ingushetia's biggest city Nazran, February 16, 2011. Speaking softly through tears in her family's tiny home in the North Caucasus, Yevloyeva apologised for her son's suicide bomb attack on Russia's busiest airport three weeks ago. Yevloyev detonated explosives strapped...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Rubina Ali ( R ), who acted as young Latika in the oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with her family amid the ruins of the Gharib Nagar slum in Mumbai March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Fans wait for Canadian singer Justin Bieber to arrive for the premiere of the film "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", at the O2 Arena in London February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Transvestite Tiffany, 19, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa March 10, 2011. According to leaders of LGBT organizations (lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders), 34 people have been murdered in the last 18 months. The U.S. embassy and United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) have requested the government to investigate the murders and safeguard the rights of the LGBT community, local media reported....more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Inter Milan's Maicon slides into the net as Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match in Munich March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thursday, December 08, 2011

An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A car, damaged an earthquake, remains under a collapsed rock wall in Christchurch, New Zealand, February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, December 08, 2011

British model Kate Moss presents creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A man in handcuffs cries as he says farewell to his son after he was arrested by the police on suspicion of drug dealing during a pre-dawn raid in an impoverished neighbourhood of Bangkok February 25, 2011. The Narcotics Suppression Bureau of Thai police said their aim in 2011 is to stop the expansion of narcotics problem in the country. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

