Pictures of the year: 2011

Roza Yevloyeva, mother of 20-year-old suicide bomber Magomed Yevloyev, sits on her son's bed during an interview at her house in the town of Ali-Yurt, southeast of Ingushetia's biggest city Nazran, February 16, 2011. Speaking softly through tears in her family's tiny home in the North Caucasus, Yevloyeva apologised for her son's suicide bomb attack on Russia's busiest airport three weeks ago. Yevloyev detonated explosives strapped to his body at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Jan. 24, killing 36 people. REUTERS/Diana Markosian