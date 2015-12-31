Edition:
Pictures of the year 2015

People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's property in Henry County, Virginia, August 9, 2014. The Ku Klux Klan, which had about 6 million members in the 1920s, now has some 2,000 to 3,000 members nationally in about 72 chapters, or klaverns, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that monitors extremist groups. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's property in Henry County, Virginia, August 9, 2014. The Ku Klux Klan, which had about 6 million members in the 1920s, now has some 2,000 to 3,000 members nationally in about 72 chapters, or klaverns, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that monitors extremist groups. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. The Calbuco volcano in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades in April, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke several miles into the sky. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. The Calbuco volcano in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades in April, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke several miles into the sky. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. The Calbuco volcano in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades in April, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke several miles into the sky. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The shelling happened during the visit by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy to deliver medical aid to their center in Douma, activists aid. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The shelling happened during the visit by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy to deliver medical aid to their center in Douma, activists aid. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rio Pardo, next to Bom Futuro National Forest, during a tropical storm in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only jungle stood less than a quarter of a century ago. Loggers first cleared the forest followed by ranchers and farmers, then small merchants and prospectors. Brazil's government has stated a goal of eliminating illegal deforestation, but enforcing the law in remote corners like Rio Pardo is far from easy. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rio Pardo, next to Bom Futuro National Forest, during a tropical storm in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Rio Pardo, next to Bom Futuro National Forest, during a tropical storm in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only jungle stood less than a quarter of a century ago. Loggers first cleared the forest followed by ranchers and farmers, then small merchants and prospectors. Brazil's government has stated a goal of eliminating illegal deforestation, but enforcing the law in remote corners like Rio Pardo is far from easy. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Sangita Magar, 16, cries as she lies down on a bed at a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentified person attacked her with a bottle of acid in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 22, 2015. Sangita and her friend Sima Basnet were attacked by the stranger while they were sitting inside their coaching class early morning, according to Sangita. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Sangita Magar, 16, cries as she lies down on a bed at a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentified person attacked her with a bottle of acid in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 22, 2015. Sangita and her friend Sima Basnet were attacked by the stranger while they were sitting inside their coaching class early morning, according to Sangita. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Sangita Magar, 16, cries as she lies down on a bed at a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentified person attacked her with a bottle of acid in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 22, 2015. Sangita and her friend Sima Basnet were attacked by the stranger while they were sitting inside their coaching class early morning, according to Sangita. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A rescue worker touches the face of a horse as they try to save it at Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A rescue worker touches the face of a horse as they try to save it at Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A rescue worker touches the face of a horse as they try to save it at Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal, capping more than a decade of on-off negotiations with an agreement that could potentially transform the Middle East, and which Israel called an "historic surrender". REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal, capping more than a decade of on-off negotiations with an agreement that could potentially transform the Middle East, and which Israel called an "historic surrender". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first of 7,000 copies of "Go Set a Watchman" at a small bookshop just ahead of midnight, minutes before the release of Lee's first published novel in 55 years. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first of 7,000 copies of "Go Set a Watchman" at a small bookshop just ahead of midnight, minutes before the release of Lee's first published novel in 55 years. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 27, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 521 hectares of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest indigenous reserve in Brazil. Members of the Guarani community have now established a new village outside the demarcation and are being threatened with an eviction through a court order. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 27, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 521 hectares of this area as indigenous territory, making it the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 27, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 521 hectares of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest indigenous reserve in Brazil. Members of the Guarani community have now established a new village outside the demarcation and are being threatened with an eviction through a court order. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were killed by gang members, local media reported.REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were killed by gang members, local media reported.REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were killed by gang members, local media reported.REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People swim in the sea in Havana, Cuba, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People swim in the sea in Havana,

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
People swim in the sea in Havana, Cuba, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tang Thi Thang baths her disabled son Doan Van Quy outside their family home in Truc Ly, in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province April 11, 2015. Doan Van Quy's father, a soldier who served on 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns during the Vietnam war, said he lived in several areas that were contaminated by Agent Orange. Two of his sons were born with serious health problems and the family and local health officials link their illnesses to their father's exposure to Agent Orange. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tang Thi Thang baths her disabled son Doan Van Quy outside their family home in Truc Ly, in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province April 11, 2015. Doan Van Quy's father, a soldier who served on 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns during the Vietnam war, said he lived...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Tang Thi Thang baths her disabled son Doan Van Quy outside their family home in Truc Ly, in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province April 11, 2015. Doan Van Quy's father, a soldier who served on 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns during the Vietnam war, said he lived in several areas that were contaminated by Agent Orange. Two of his sons were born with serious health problems and the family and local health officials link their illnesses to their father's exposure to Agent Orange. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A young girl covers herself from the rain with a banana leaf next to a man in the sea on the outskirts of Colon City October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A young girl covers herself from the rain with a banana leaf next to a man in the sea on the outskirts of Colon City October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
A young girl covers herself from the rain with a banana leaf next to a man in the sea on the outskirts of Colon City October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. Three people were killed and 15 wounded in the rocket strike on the town of Kramatorsk, the government-controlled regional administration said in a statement. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. Three people were killed and 15 wounded in the rocket strike on the town of Kramatorsk, the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. Three people were killed and 15 wounded in the rocket strike on the town of Kramatorsk, the government-controlled regional administration said in a statement. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, Lebanon, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, Lebanon, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, Lebanon, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara (R) attend the Mimona ceremony at the Israeli town of Or Akiva near Caesarea April 11, 2015. Mimona is traditionally celebrated by Jews from North Africa at the end of the Passover holidays. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara (R) attend the Mimona ceremony at the Israeli town of Or Akiva near Caesarea April 11, 2015. Mimona is traditionally celebrated by Jews from North Africa at the end of the Passover...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara (R) attend the Mimona ceremony at the Israeli town of Or Akiva near Caesarea April 11, 2015. Mimona is traditionally celebrated by Jews from North Africa at the end of the Passover holidays. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside Jerusalem's central bus station, at the entrance to the city, before an officer shot him dead, a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Noam Moskowitz

An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside Jerusalem's central bus station, at the entrance to the city, before an officer shot him dead, a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Noam Moskowitz
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Medical student Electo Rossel, 20, wearing a shirt with a picture of U.S. President Barack Obama, listens to music at the Malecon seafront outside the U.S. embassy (not pictured) in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Medical student Electo Rossel, 20, wearing a shirt with a picture of U.S. President Barack Obama, listens to music at the Malecon seafront outside the U.S. embassy (not pictured) in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Medical student Electo Rossel, 20, wearing a shirt with a picture of U.S. President Barack Obama, listens to music at the Malecon seafront outside the U.S. embassy (not pictured) in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Police arrested one man traveling by ship from Makassar, Sulawesi with 22 of the endangered cockatoos held inside water bottles. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Risyal Hidayat

A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Police arrested...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Police arrested one man traveling by ship from Makassar, Sulawesi with 22 of the endangered cockatoos held inside water bottles. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Risyal Hidayat
People disarm an Orthodox Jewish assailant shortly after he stabbed participants at the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem July 30, 2015. The man stabbed and wounded six participants during the march, police said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People disarm an Orthodox Jewish assailant shortly after he stabbed participants at the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem July 30, 2015. The man stabbed and wounded six participants during the march, police said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People disarm an Orthodox Jewish assailant shortly after he stabbed participants at the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem July 30, 2015. The man stabbed and wounded six participants during the march, police said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2015. World football's troubled governing body FIFA will vote for a new president, to replace Sepp Blatter, at a special congress to be held on February 26 in Zurich, the organisation said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2015. World football's troubled governing body FIFA will vote for a new president, to replace Sepp Blatter, at a special congress to be held on February 26 in Zurich, the organisation said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People wearing period clothing dance in St James's Park on the final day of the 70th anniversary Victory in Europe (VE) day commemorations in central London May 10, 2015. Picture taken through a mesh fence. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People wearing period clothing dance in St James's Park on the final day of the 70th anniversary Victory in Europe (VE) day commemorations in central London May 10, 2015. Picture taken through a mesh fence. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
People wearing period clothing dance in St James's Park on the final day of the 70th anniversary Victory in Europe (VE) day commemorations in central London May 10, 2015. Picture taken through a mesh fence. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Seals dressed in military uniforms swim during a show marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at an aquatic park in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Seals dressed in military uniforms swim during a show marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at an aquatic park in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Seals dressed in military uniforms swim during a show marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at an aquatic park in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to have him sit at a table at his mother's bar for the wake. Aguayo was 23 years old when he was shot dead during a shootout, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to have him sit at a table at his mother's bar for the wake. Aguayo was 23 years old when he was shot dead during a shootout, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local authority about compensation of the demolition. REUTERS/Stringer

A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local authority about compensation of the demolition. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 4, 2015. Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from across the country gathered for the funeral of the second of two New York City policemen killed in an ambush that galvanized critics of Mayor de Blasio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 4, 2015. Tens of thousands of law...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 4, 2015. Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from across the country gathered for the funeral of the second of two New York City policemen killed in an ambush that galvanized critics of Mayor de Blasio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A flashlight illuminates a judicial worker as he shines a torch into an area of the tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A flashlight illuminates a judicial worker as he shines a torch into an area of the tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A flashlight illuminates a judicial worker as he shines a torch into an area of the tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on Friday, the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on Friday, the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on Friday, the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar

Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The mother of 21-month-old Majed Ayyash prepares him to be weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical moment, many infants struggle for life in a hospital in the bomb-damaged capital Sanaa. When Yemen's devastating war began in March, between the country's Houthi movement and an exiled government backed by Gulf Arab states, hundreds of foreign, mostly Asian, medical staff members, were evacuated to their countries, leaving their jobs in Yemeni hospitals. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The mother of 21-month-old Majed Ayyash prepares him to be weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical moment, many infants struggle for life in a hospital in...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The mother of 21-month-old Majed Ayyash prepares him to be weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical moment, many infants struggle for life in a hospital in the bomb-damaged capital Sanaa. When Yemen's devastating war began in March, between the country's Houthi movement and an exiled government backed by Gulf Arab states, hundreds of foreign, mostly Asian, medical staff members, were evacuated to their countries, leaving their jobs in Yemeni hospitals. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A migrant carrying a child falls after tripping on TV camerawoman (R) Petra Laszlo while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. Laszlo, a camerawoman for a private television channel in Hungary, was fired after videos of her kicking and tripping up migrants fleeing police, including a man carrying a child, spread in the media and on the internet. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carrying a child falls after tripping on TV camerawoman (R) Petra Laszlo while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. Laszlo, a camerawoman for a private television channel in Hungary, was...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant carrying a child falls after tripping on TV camerawoman (R) Petra Laszlo while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. Laszlo, a camerawoman for a private television channel in Hungary, was fired after videos of her kicking and tripping up migrants fleeing police, including a man carrying a child, spread in the media and on the internet. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015, as the country awaits next week's presidential elections. Each day scores of cyclists make the 45 kilometer (27 miles) downhill journey at breakneck speed from Bugarama to sell bananas, often hanging from the back of trucks for the return uphill trip. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015, as the country awaits next week's presidential elections. Each day scores of cyclists make the 45 kilometer (27 miles) downhill journey at breakneck speed from...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015, as the country awaits next week's presidential elections. Each day scores of cyclists make the 45 kilometer (27 miles) downhill journey at breakneck speed from Bugarama to sell bananas, often hanging from the back of trucks for the return uphill trip. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in California in 2008. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in California in 2008. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules the remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun with felines outnumbering humans six to one. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules the remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules the remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun with felines outnumbering humans six to one. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and to allow artistic self-expression in public, according to the parade's website. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and to allow...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and to allow artistic self-expression in public, according to the parade's website. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Photographer Carlos Barria holds a print of a photograph he took in 2005, as he matches it up at the same location 10 years on, in New Orleans, United States, August 17, 2015. The print shows Joshua Creek sitting on the porch of his house, September 13, 2005, after Hurricane Katrina struck. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina triggered floods that inundated New Orleans and killed more than 1,500 people as storm waters overwhelmed levees and broke through floodwalls. Congress authorised spending more than $14 billion to beef up the city's flood protection after Katrina and built a series of new barriers that include manmade islands and new wetlands. After photographing events a decade ago, Reuters photographer Carlos Barria returned to New Orleans. Using photos he took 10 years ago, Barria found the same locations that he documented originally and used the photos he took in 2005 to show the contrast of inundation then and a city now still affected by the disaster. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer Carlos Barria holds a print of a photograph he took in 2005, as he matches it up at the same location 10 years on, in New Orleans, United States, August 17, 2015. The print shows Joshua Creek sitting on the porch of his house, September...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Photographer Carlos Barria holds a print of a photograph he took in 2005, as he matches it up at the same location 10 years on, in New Orleans, United States, August 17, 2015. The print shows Joshua Creek sitting on the porch of his house, September 13, 2005, after Hurricane Katrina struck. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina triggered floods that inundated New Orleans and killed more than 1,500 people as storm waters overwhelmed levees and broke through floodwalls. Congress authorised spending more than $14 billion to beef up the city's flood protection after Katrina and built a series of new barriers that include manmade islands and new wetlands. After photographing events a decade ago, Reuters photographer Carlos Barria returned to New Orleans. Using photos he took 10 years ago, Barria found the same locations that he documented originally and used the photos he took in 2005 to show the contrast of inundation then and a city now still affected by the disaster. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. A large number of homeless people sleeping on the street has long been been a problem in Hong Kong mainly due to its high rent and soaring property. In recent years, McDonald's 24-hour fast food shops opening all over the city have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a safer and more comfortable way than on the street. McDonald's Hong Kong said in a statement that it is accommodating to people staying long in the restaurant for their own respective reasons, while striking a good balance to ensure that customers enjoy their dining experience. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. A large number of homeless people sleeping on the street has long been been a problem in Hong Kong mainly due to its high rent and soaring property. In recent...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. A large number of homeless people sleeping on the street has long been been a problem in Hong Kong mainly due to its high rent and soaring property. In recent years, McDonald's 24-hour fast food shops opening all over the city have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a safer and more comfortable way than on the street. McDonald's Hong Kong said in a statement that it is accommodating to people staying long in the restaurant for their own respective reasons, while striking a good balance to ensure that customers enjoy their dining experience. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. Communities where residential customers use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back by 35 percent. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. Communities where residential customers use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back by 35 percent. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, May 13,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children play with adults near the entrance to Mount Sinai United Christian Church, where an Interfaith Prayer Service for Healing and Reconciliation is held in memory for the late Eric Garner, in the Staten Island borough of New York July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Children play with adults near the entrance to Mount Sinai United Christian Church, where an Interfaith Prayer Service for Healing and Reconciliation is held in memory for the late Eric Garner, in the Staten Island borough of New York July 14, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Children play with adults near the entrance to Mount Sinai United Christian Church, where an Interfaith Prayer Service for Healing and Reconciliation is held in memory for the late Eric Garner, in the Staten Island borough of New York July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. There were no casaulties amongst the refugees who were travelling on the catamaran, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. There were no casaulties amongst the refugees who were travelling on the catamaran, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Nicola Sturgeon (2nd R), the leader of the Scottish National Party, poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon (2nd R), the leader of the Scottish National Party, poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon (2nd R), the leader of the Scottish National Party, poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A nurse (R) leads cataract patients as they walk past a train which serves as a mobile hospital, in Ledu county, Qinghai province, China, July 23, 2015. The train, donated by people from Hong Kong and Macau, came to the county three months ago and has provided free medical treatment to more than 900 local cataract patients, local media reported. REUTERS/Simon Zo

A nurse (R) leads cataract patients as they walk past a train which serves as a mobile hospital, in Ledu county, Qinghai province, China, July 23, 2015. The train, donated by people from Hong Kong and Macau, came to the county three months ago and...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A nurse (R) leads cataract patients as they walk past a train which serves as a mobile hospital, in Ledu county, Qinghai province, China, July 23, 2015. The train, donated by people from Hong Kong and Macau, came to the county three months ago and has provided free medical treatment to more than 900 local cataract patients, local media reported. REUTERS/Simon Zo
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said. French prosecutors offered no motive for why 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz apparently took the controls of the Airbus A320, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set it veering down from cruising altitude at 3,000 feet per minute. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said. French prosecutors offered no motive for why 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz apparently took the controls of the Airbus A320, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set it veering down from cruising altitude at 3,000 feet per minute. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. Parts of the French coast were on alert for the so-called "tide of the century", with tidal coefficients of 118 and 119 respectively on March 20 and 21. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. Parts of the French coast were on alert for the so-called "tide of the century", with tidal coefficients of 118 and 119 respectively on March 20 and 21....more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. Parts of the French coast were on alert for the so-called "tide of the century", with tidal coefficients of 118 and 119 respectively on March 20 and 21. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in 1984 and died in a car accident in 2012. Fan Guohui has petitioned the government to give financial and moral support to "shidu" parents, those whose only child had died. Zheng Qing said the couple was "emotionally ruined". China scrapping its one-child policy has deepened the sorrow of some parents whose only child has died, in a country where children traditionally look after their parents in old age. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in...more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in 1984 and died in a car accident in 2012. Fan Guohui has petitioned the government to give financial and moral support to "shidu" parents, those whose only child had died. Zheng Qing said the couple was "emotionally ruined". China scrapping its one-child policy has deepened the sorrow of some parents whose only child has died, in a country where children traditionally look after their parents in old age. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) office were catching fish at the ground floor of the roofless New World department store that was closed down in 1997. Thousands of fish such as catfish, fancy carps as well as black and red tilapias were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) office were catching fish at the ground floor of the roofless New World department store that was closed down in 1997....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) office were catching fish at the ground floor of the roofless New World department store that was closed down in 1997. Thousands of fish such as catfish, fancy carps as well as black and red tilapias were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An African immigrant tries to sneak under a truck, which briefly stopped at a traffic light, while trying to enter the ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in abandoned factories in Patras, southwest Greece, try to stow away on nearby ferries to Italy as they seek a better life in Europe beyond crisis-hit Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An African immigrant tries to sneak under a truck, which briefly stopped at a traffic light, while trying to enter the ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
An African immigrant tries to sneak under a truck, which briefly stopped at a traffic light, while trying to enter the ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in abandoned factories in Patras, southwest Greece, try to stow away on nearby ferries to Italy as they seek a better life in Europe beyond crisis-hit Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group of residents of Mare slums complex that distributes donated toys to children of the community. REUTERS/Fabio Teixeira

Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group of residents of Mare slums complex that distributes donated toys to children of the community. REUTERS/Fabio Teixeira
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Sandstone sculpted by water and wind erosion is seen in a slot canyon, one of hundreds that surround Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Sandstone sculpted by water and wind erosion is seen in a slot canyon, one of hundreds that surround Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Sandstone sculpted by water and wind erosion is seen in a slot canyon, one of hundreds that surround Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only jungle stood less than a quarter of a century ago. Loggers first cleared the forest followed by ranchers and farmers, then small merchants and prospectors. Brazil's government has stated a goal of eliminating illegal deforestation, but enforcing the law in remote corners like Rio Pardo is far from easy. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only jungle stood less than a quarter of a century ago. Loggers first cleared the forest followed by ranchers and farmers, then small merchants and prospectors. Brazil's government has stated a goal of eliminating illegal deforestation, but enforcing the law in remote corners like Rio Pardo is far from easy. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
General view of the residential area at dusk in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

General view of the residential area at dusk in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
General view of the residential area at dusk in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
