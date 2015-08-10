Edition:
Pig wrestling

A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant carries a pig in the 'greased pig contest' at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant celebrates at the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant wrestles with a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant carries a pig to a box in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to pick up a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant celebrates at the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People wander around at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

