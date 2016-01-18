Edition:
United Kingdom
Pigeon party

A prize-winning pigeon is seen on show during the British Homing World show of the year at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in Blackpool, north west England on January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Visitors view pigeons on show. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A man holds a pigeon. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Visitors view pigeons on show. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Pigeons are displayed for sale. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A visitor views pigeons on show. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Pigeons are on show. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Pigeon books are displayed for sale. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A visitor views pigeons on show. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Visitors view pigeons on show. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Visitors view pigeons on show. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Visitors view pigeons on show. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Pigeons sit in cages as they are displayed. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Visitors view pigeons on show. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Visitors view pigeons on show. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
