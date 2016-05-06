Pigeons light up New York skies
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them fly overhead as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them sit by their coops before becoming part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them fly overhead as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Duke Riley uses a flag and pole to direct pigeons with LED lights attached to them as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Duke Riley uses a flag and pole to direct pigeons with LED lights attached to them as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Duke Riley uses a flag and pole to direct pigeons with LED lights attached to them as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them land as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Postcards from Trump's Scottish ancestral home
Donald Trump has played up his family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, but his success in the Republican presidential battle...
Messi's biggest fan flees
Five-year-old Murtaza Ahmedi, fan of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, has fled his home because his family feared he could be kidnapped after he became an...
Jack In The Green
Revelers 'unleash the spirit of summer' by 'slaying' Jack in the Green in Britain.
Burning ivory
105 tons of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn burn after it was confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.