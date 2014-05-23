Pilgrims in Jerusalem
Nuns pass through the entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Centuries old crosses, possibly dating back to the time of the Crusades, are carved into the wall inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected, in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014....more
A pilgrim prays inside the Roman Catholic Chapel of Mary Magdalene in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A visitor smokes a cigarette at the entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected, in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man supplicates himself at the Stone of Anointing, located where Christians believe Christ's body was washed and prepared for burial after being removed from the cross, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014....more
Eastern Orthodox pilgrims take turns kneeling to kiss the spot where Christians believe Jesus was crucified at the twelfth station of the cross, inside a Greek Orthodox chapel in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014....more
A girl places a candle near the spot where Christians believe Jesus was crucified inside a Greek Orthodox chapel in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Eastern Orthodox pilgrims kneel at the Stone of Anointing, located where Christians believe Christ's body was washed and prepared for burial after being removed from the cross, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City May 16,...more
Pilgrims wait in line to enter the tomb where Christians believe Jesus was buried, inside the rotunda of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Eastern Orthodox pilgrims pray near the spot where Christians believe Jesus was crucified inside a Greek Orthodox chapel in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Arabic graffiti and a poster of Mecca adorn a wall along Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, believed by Christians to be the route Jesus Christ carried his cross to his crucifixion, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A boy runs from a friend spraying him with foam on Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, believed by Christians to be the route Jesus Christ carried his cross to his crucifixion, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman walks along Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, believed by Christians to be the route Jesus Christ carried his cross to his crucifixion, toward the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
An Eastern Orthodox priest walks next to tourists on Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, believed by Christians to be the route Jesus Christ carried his cross to his crucifixion, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A group of Catholic pilgrims walks past shops selling tourist souvenirs on Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, believed by Christians to be the route Jesus Christ carried his cross to his crucifixion, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014....more
People pass by the seventh station of the cross on Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, believed by Christians to be the route Jesus Christ carried his cross to his crucifixion, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man holds a Catholic procession cross at the ninth station on Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, believed by Christians to be the route Jesus Christ carried his cross to his crucifixion, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
Religious souvenirs are displayed for sale on Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, believed by Christians to be the route Jesus Christ carried his cross to his crucifixion, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman leans against a pillar at the entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected, in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Flagstones dating back to Roman times line the street on Via Dolorosa, or the Way of the Cross, where Jesus Christ is believed to have carried his cross to his crucifixion, in Jerusalem's Old City May 20, 2014. The spot is one of the only places...more
