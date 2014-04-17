Pilgrims in the Holy Land
Yakov, a Christian pilgrim from the U.S., who has been visiting Jerusalem on a regular basis for the past four years, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bishop Prosper Ayawei from Nigeria poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Elena Ahamber, a tourist from Russia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Father Kakhaber from Georgia poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Alina, a tourist from Ukraine, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Masi, a tourist from Ethiopia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Anna, a tourist from Russia, poses for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Angela Biris (R) and her mother Tinka, tourists from Romania, pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Anthony (L) and Antoinette, tourists from Bangalore, India, pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Nuns Sheli, Merin and Juliat from Sri Lanka pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The Lovai family from India pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The Jose family from India pose for a photograph in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
