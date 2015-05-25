Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio

Pilgrims crowd around the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during...more

Pilgrims crowd around the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

