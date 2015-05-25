Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 25, 2015 | 6:31pm BST

Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio

Pilgrims crowd around the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims crowd around the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Pilgrims crowd around the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
1 / 26
Pilgrims carry a girl to touch the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims carry a girl to touch the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Pilgrims carry a girl to touch the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
2 / 26
Pilgrims pray in Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims pray in Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Pilgrims pray in Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
3 / 26
Pilgrims push a carriage as they cross Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims push a carriage as they cross Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Pilgrims push a carriage as they cross Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
4 / 26
Pilgrim, Maria Jose Valencia, 38, poses for a portrait on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrim, Maria Jose Valencia, 38, poses for a portrait on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Pilgrim, Maria Jose Valencia, 38, poses for a portrait on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
5 / 26
Pilgrims attend an outdoor mass in the village of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims attend an outdoor mass in the village of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Pilgrims attend an outdoor mass in the village of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
6 / 26
Pilgrims en route to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims en route to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Pilgrims en route to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
7 / 26
A pilgrim holds a boy in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A pilgrim holds a boy in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A pilgrim holds a boy in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
8 / 26
Pilgrims make a stop on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims make a stop on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Pilgrims make a stop on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
9 / 26
A pilgrim holds a girl as a man plays music on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A pilgrim holds a girl as a man plays music on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A pilgrim holds a girl as a man plays music on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
10 / 26
Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood push a cart on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood push a cart on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood push a cart on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
11 / 26
Pilgrims sing and dance on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims sing and dance on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Pilgrims sing and dance on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
12 / 26
A pilgrim drinks a bottle of beer next to some friends on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A pilgrim drinks a bottle of beer next to some friends on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A pilgrim drinks a bottle of beer next to some friends on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
13 / 26
Pilgrims are seen in a carriage on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims are seen in a carriage on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Pilgrims are seen in a carriage on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
14 / 26
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood embrace and cry after crossing Guadalquivir river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood embrace and cry after crossing Guadalquivir river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood embrace and cry after crossing Guadalquivir river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
15 / 26
A pilgrim from the Fuengirola brotherhood sits on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A pilgrim from the Fuengirola brotherhood sits on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
A pilgrim from the Fuengirola brotherhood sits on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
16 / 26
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood pray as they cross Guadalquivir river on a boat on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood pray as they cross Guadalquivir river on a boat on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood pray as they cross Guadalquivir river on a boat on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
17 / 26
Pilgrim, Inma Jurado, 36, poses for a portrait on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrim, Inma Jurado, 36, poses for a portrait on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Pilgrim, Inma Jurado, 36, poses for a portrait on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
18 / 26
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood stand on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood stand on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood stand on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
19 / 26
Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
20 / 26
A pilgrim stands before starting her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A pilgrim stands before starting her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A pilgrim stands before starting her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
21 / 26
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood sit on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood sit on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood sit on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
22 / 26
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood embrace on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood embrace on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood embrace on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
23 / 26
Pilgrims of La Puebla del Rio brotherhood make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims of La Puebla del Rio brotherhood make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Pilgrims of La Puebla del Rio brotherhood make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
24 / 26
A pilgrim speaks on the phone as she takes a rest on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A pilgrim speaks on the phone as she takes a rest on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A pilgrim speaks on the phone as she takes a rest on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
25 / 26
A pilgrim lights a candle in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A pilgrim lights a candle in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A pilgrim lights a candle in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
BikeFest at Myrtle Beach

BikeFest at Myrtle Beach

Next Slideshows

BikeFest at Myrtle Beach

BikeFest at Myrtle Beach

A weekend of souped-up sport bikes at the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest.

25 May 2015
North Korea's women workers

North Korea's women workers

Women earn more than 70 percent of household income in North Korea, mainly as traders in the informal markets that have proliferated in recent years.

25 May 2015
Rolling Thunder

Rolling Thunder

Thousands of riders take part in the annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members...

24 May 2015
Ireland's gay referendum

Ireland's gay referendum

The Irish vote on whether to allow gay marriage, just two decades after they became the last country in Western Europe to decriminalize homosexuality.

22 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures