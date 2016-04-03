Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Apr 3, 2016 | 11:21pm BST

Pillow wars

Participants throw their pillows during the International Pillow Fight Day at Liberty Square, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People start to fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Participants take part in International Pillow Fight Day in Kennington Park in south London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Participants take part in International Pillow Fight Day in Kennington Park in south London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows in front of the Brandenburg Gate during World Pillow Fight Day in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in front of the City Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Nikolai Linares/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Participants take part in the International Pillow Fight Day at Liberty Square, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Participants take part in International Pillow Fight Day in Kennington Park in south London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in front of the City Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Nikolai Linares/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Participants take part in International Pillow Fight Day in Kennington Park in south London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in Vienna, Austria, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows in Pariser Platz during World Pillow Fight Day in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows in front of the Brandenburg Gate during World Pillow Fight Day in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Participants take part in International Pillow Fight Day in Kennington Park in south London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Participants take part in the International Pillow Fight Day at Liberty Square, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows during World Pillow Fight Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows in Pariser Platz during World Pillow Fight Day in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
People fight with pillows in front of the Brandenburg Gate during World Pillow Fight Day in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
