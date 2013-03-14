Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 14, 2013 | 3:30pm GMT

Pippa Middleton's style

<p>Pippa Middleton (R), the sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts while watching the first race with an unidentified companion at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the gallery at the U.S. Open tournament in New York September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>The sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, leaves Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Centre Court during a rain break at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their brother James, arrive on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrives with her sister Pippa Middleton (centre L) on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton (R), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the central court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton and her brother James (R) leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton leaves The Goring hotel, in central London April 30, 2011. Her sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married Britain's Prince William at Westminster Abbey on Friday. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, walks to escort Kate at Westminster Abbey before her sister's marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton, sister of the fiancee of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, attends the wedding of Katie Percy and Patrick Valentine at Alnwick Castle in Alnwick, northeast England February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "Celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Pictures