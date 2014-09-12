Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa delivers her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide, escaping the more serious charge of...more

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa delivers her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide, escaping the more serious charge of murder for the killing of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

Close