Mon Aug 19, 2013

Pistorius murder charge

<p>Olympic and Paralympic running star Oscar Pistorius reacts ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, August 19, 2013. The trial of Pistorius, accused of murdering his model girlfriend, will start on March 3 next year in a South African high court and run until March 23, a magistrate judge said on Monday. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Olympic and Paralympic running star "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius (L) holds hands with his sister Aimee (C) and brother Carl ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Olympic and Paralympic running star Oscar Pistorius stands during court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Oscar Pistorius leaves the Pretoria Magistrates court after a brief appearance, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Oscar Pistorius chats with his sister Aimee while holding her hand ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Oscar Pistorius arrives at the Pretoria Magistrates court for a brief appearance, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Oscar Pistorius is pictured through a car window as he leaves court after he was granted bail, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Supporters of Oscar Pistorius celebrate outside the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Oscar Pistorius stands at the dock before the start of proceedings at a Pretoria magistrates court, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>A supporter of Oscar Pistorius celebrates outside the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Relatives of Oscar Pistorius hug each other ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria magistrates court, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>People listen to a live radio broadcast of the judgement in Oscar Pistorius's bail hearing outside the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>State Prosecutor Gerrie Nel looks at the bathroom plan of Oscar Pistorius' house during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Oscar Pistorius's father Henke reacts as he awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Oscar Pistorius's sister Aimee reacts at the end of his court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>A mourner leaves, holding a picture of model Reeva Steenkamp, after her memorial service at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings while his brother Carl (L) looks on, in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Oscar Pistorius's sister Aimee and brother Carl await the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>June Steenkamp (C, in grey) is comforted after the memorial service for her daughter model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>Springbok rugby player Francois Hougaard arrives at a memorial service for model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>Barry Steenkamp leaves after a memorial service for his daughter model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

<p>South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Police crime scene tape marks off the Pretoria home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein</p>

<p>Police crime scene tape marks off the home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein</p>

