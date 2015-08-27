Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 28, 2015 | 12:30am BST

Pitcher Festival

A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, applies ash at his camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik city at the festival, which is held every 12 years in different Indian cities. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, applies ash at his camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, applies ash at his camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik city at the festival, which is held every 12 years in different Indian cities. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 14
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 14
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men wait inside their camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men wait inside their camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men wait inside their camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 14
Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 14
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 14
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 14
Devotees take blessings from a priest on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees take blessings from a priest on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Devotees take blessings from a priest on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 14
A Hindu devotee leaves after taking a dip in the waters of the river Godavari during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu devotee leaves after taking a dip in the waters of the river Godavari during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A Hindu devotee leaves after taking a dip in the waters of the river Godavari during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 14
Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 14
Devotees watch a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees watch a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Devotees watch a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 14
A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, sitting on a horse takes part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, sitting on a horse takes part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, sitting on a horse takes part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 14
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, arrive at a camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, arrive at a camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, arrive at a camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 14
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 14
Devotees stand near an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesha, on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees stand near an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesha, on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Devotees stand near an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesha, on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

Next Slideshows

After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

Nightlife in the vibrant Shinjuku district of Japan's capital.

27 Aug 2015
The life of Knut

The life of Knut

Scientists can now say that polar bear Knut died from an autoimmune inflammation of the brain, according to media reports.

27 Aug 2015
Supersonic jets

Supersonic jets

Planes that move faster than the speed of sound.

27 Aug 2015
Cuba's Millennials

Cuba's Millennials

Lifestyles of the young and Cuban.

26 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures