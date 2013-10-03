Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 3, 2013 | 5:20pm BST

Plane crash in Lagos

<p>A firefighter walks past the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A firefighter walks past the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A firefighter walks past the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
1 / 10
<p>Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
2 / 10
<p>A man tries to extinguish a fire from the engine of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A man tries to extinguish a fire from the engine of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A man tries to extinguish a fire from the engine of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
3 / 10
<p>Rescue workers stand near the tail of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Rescue workers stand near the tail of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Rescue workers stand near the tail of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
4 / 10
<p>A rescue official stands near a compartment where the coffin containing the body of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu was recovered at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A rescue official stands near a compartment where the coffin containing the body of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu was recovered at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde...more

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A rescue official stands near a compartment where the coffin containing the body of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu was recovered at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
5 / 10
<p>A rescue official picks remnants from the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

A rescue official picks remnants from the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A rescue official picks remnants from the wreckage of a plane at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
6 / 10
<p>Air safety officials collect parts of a plane after it crashed near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Air safety officials collect parts of a plane after it crashed near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Air safety officials collect parts of a plane after it crashed near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
7 / 10
<p>Rescue officials stand near the wreckage of a plane at the site of its crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Rescue officials stand near the wreckage of a plane at the site of its crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Rescue officials stand near the wreckage of a plane at the site of its crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
8 / 10
<p>Rescue officials carry the coffin of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu after recovering it from the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

Rescue officials carry the coffin of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu after recovering it from the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Rescue officials carry the coffin of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu after recovering it from the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
9 / 10
<p>The tail of a plane is seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye</p>

The tail of a plane is seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 03, 2013

The tail of a plane is seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Next Slideshows

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Images from the U.S. government shutdown.

03 Oct 2013
Defending native rights

Defending native rights

Indigenous Brazilians take part in protests to defend their territorial rights against government, agribusiness, mining and energy companies.

03 Oct 2013
Pakistan's Hurt Locker

Pakistan's Hurt Locker

A look at the dangerous work of the members of Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit.

02 Oct 2013
Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from the past month.

02 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos