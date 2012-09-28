Edition:
Plane crash in Nepal

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

Rescue team members douse a Dornier aircraft that caught fire after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue team members douse a Dornier aircraft that caught fire after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 28, 2012

A rescue team member hoses down the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. A small plane struck a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu on Friday, killing 19 people, including seven British and five Chinese passengers, officials said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

Bodies are seen at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

A woman cries at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

A rescue team investigates at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Nepalese police officer carries a black box after it was recovered from the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

Rescue team members try to put out a fire from a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

People look toward the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

A rescue team works at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

Rescue team member display bundles of money recovered from the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at a crash site in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

A man walks past the wreckage of a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at the crash site in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Friday, September 28, 2012

Members of a rescue team investigate the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

