Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 19, 2013 | 2:55pm GMT

Plane crash in Yemen

<p>Military personnel and fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
1 / 15
<p>Military personnel gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
2 / 15
<p>The wing of a military aircraft is being pulled at the site of its crash by a police vehicle in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

The wing of a military aircraft is being pulled at the site of its crash by a police vehicle in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

The wing of a military aircraft is being pulled at the site of its crash by a police vehicle in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
3 / 15
<p>Military personnel and firefighters work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and firefighters work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and firefighters work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
4 / 15
<p>People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
5 / 15
<p>An army soldier looks on as he takes part in putting out a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

An army soldier looks on as he takes part in putting out a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An army soldier looks on as he takes part in putting out a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 15
<p>Military personnel extinguish a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel extinguish a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel extinguish a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 15
<p>Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
8 / 15
<p>Firefighters react as they work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Firefighters react as they work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Firefighters react as they work at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
9 / 15
<p>Military personnel and people search through the wreckage at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and people search through the wreckage at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and people search through the wreckage at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 15
<p>Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 15
<p>People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
12 / 15
<p>A man shouts at firefighters at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A man shouts at firefighters at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A man shouts at firefighters at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
13 / 15
<p>Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and people gather at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 15
<p>Military personnel and fire fighters try to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Military personnel and fire fighters try to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Military personnel and fire fighters try to extinguish a fire at the site of an aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Who's at LFW?

Who's at LFW?

Next Slideshows

Who's at LFW?

Who's at LFW?

Celebs in the front row at London Fashion Week.

19 Feb 2013
Clash at Madrid airport

Clash at Madrid airport

Striking union workers clash with police at Barajas airport.

19 Feb 2013
Know your presidents

Know your presidents

The 43 men who have served as commander-in-chief.

18 Feb 2013
Meteorite hits Russia

Meteorite hits Russia

Over a thousand are injured after a meteorite explodes over Russia.

18 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures