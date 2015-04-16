Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 16, 2015 | 8:35pm BST

Plane graveyard

Old airplanes, including British Airways and China Airlines Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. Airlines park planes in the desert because the dry weather acts as a preservative, preventing corrosion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including British Airways and China Airlines Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. Airlines park planes in the desert because the dry weather acts as a preservative,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including British Airways and China Airlines Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. Airlines park planes in the desert because the dry weather acts as a preservative, preventing corrosion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 18
Old airplanes, including British Airways and Evergreen International Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. The majority of the planes are used again or resold and the remainder are used for parts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including British Airways and Evergreen International Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. The majority of the planes are used again or resold and the remainder are used for parts....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including British Airways and Evergreen International Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. The majority of the planes are used again or resold and the remainder are used for parts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 18
Old airplanes, including British Airways and Air New Zealand Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including British Airways and Air New Zealand Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including British Airways and Air New Zealand Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 18
Old airplanes, including an Boeing 747-400, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including an Boeing 747-400, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including an Boeing 747-400, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 18
Old airplanes, including British Airways Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including British Airways Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including British Airways Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 18
Old airplanes, including British Airways Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including British Airways Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including British Airways Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 18
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 18
Old airplanes, including British Airways and China Airlines Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Old airplanes, including British Airways and China Airlines Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Old airplanes, including British Airways and China Airlines Boeing 747-400s and FedEx planes, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Grave cleaners of Guatemala

Grave cleaners of Guatemala

Next Slideshows

Grave cleaners of Guatemala

Grave cleaners of Guatemala

Crypts with leases that have expired or not been paid, are broken open to remove and rebury the bodies.

16 Apr 2015
Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.

15 Apr 2015
Spring has sprung

Spring has sprung

People enjoy spring weather after a long winter.

14 Apr 2015
Cherry blossoms at the Capitol

Cherry blossoms at the Capitol

Cherry Blossoms bloom in Washington DC commemorating Japan's 1912 gift of cherry trees to the capital.

13 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures