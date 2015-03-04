Plane overshoots Nepal runway
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2015. According to local media, all passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Luggage is taken out from the Turkish Airlines plane lying on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A stranded passenger waits at Tribhuvan International Airport following the airport closure after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot a runway in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Deepak Malhotra (R), who along with his son Dikesh Malhotra were traveling on a Turkish Airlines plane that overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport, pose for a picture at their home in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A passenger makes inquiries with a Nepalese police officer at an airport help desk when the airport is closed after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot a runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Stranded passengers wait at the Tribhuvan International Airport as the airport is closed after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot the runway in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
