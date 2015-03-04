Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 4, 2015 | 1:50pm GMT

Plane overshoots Nepal runway

A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2015. According to local media, all passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2015. According to local media, all passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2015. According to local media, all passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 12
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 12
Luggage is taken out from the Turkish Airlines plane lying on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Luggage is taken out from the Turkish Airlines plane lying on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Luggage is taken out from the Turkish Airlines plane lying on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 12
A stranded passenger waits at Tribhuvan International Airport following the airport closure after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot a runway in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A stranded passenger waits at Tribhuvan International Airport following the airport closure after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot a runway in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A stranded passenger waits at Tribhuvan International Airport following the airport closure after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot a runway in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 12
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
5 / 12
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 12
Deepak Malhotra (R), who along with his son Dikesh Malhotra were traveling on a Turkish Airlines plane that overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport, pose for a picture at their home in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Deepak Malhotra (R), who along with his son Dikesh Malhotra were traveling on a Turkish Airlines plane that overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport, pose for a picture at their home in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Deepak Malhotra (R), who along with his son Dikesh Malhotra were traveling on a Turkish Airlines plane that overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport, pose for a picture at their home in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 12
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 12
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on the field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 12
A passenger makes inquiries with a Nepalese police officer at an airport help desk when the airport is closed after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot a runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A passenger makes inquiries with a Nepalese police officer at an airport help desk when the airport is closed after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot a runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A passenger makes inquiries with a Nepalese police officer at an airport help desk when the airport is closed after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot a runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
10 / 12
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 12
Stranded passengers wait at the Tribhuvan International Airport as the airport is closed after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot the runway in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Stranded passengers wait at the Tribhuvan International Airport as the airport is closed after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot the runway in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Stranded passengers wait at the Tribhuvan International Airport as the airport is closed after a Turkish Airlines plane overshot the runway in Kathmandu March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Downtime on the frontline

Downtime on the frontline

Next Slideshows

Downtime on the frontline

Downtime on the frontline

When Syrian rebels take a break from battle.

03 Mar 2015
Remains of Donetsk Airport

Remains of Donetsk Airport

The once-gleaming airport was the most fiercely contested spot in east Ukraine.

03 Mar 2015
Pakistan's polio problem

Pakistan's polio problem

Pakistan authorities have arrested hundreds of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio as community opposition and Taliban threats block...

03 Mar 2015
Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

03 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures