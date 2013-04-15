Plane skids into sea
A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police, April 13, 2013. All 108 passengers and crew miraculously survived when a Lion Air Boeing 737 missed the runway on...more
A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police, April 13, 2013. All 108 passengers and crew miraculously survived when a Lion Air Boeing 737 missed the runway on the balmy Indonesian resort island of Bali on Saturday and landed in the sea. REUTERS/Indonesian Police
