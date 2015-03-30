Plane slides off Halifax runway

Two RCMP officers use survey equipment in front of a broken antenna and a depressed part of a snow bank, where the plane may have made contact before it slid off a runway. "We at Air Canada are greatly relieved that no one was critically injured. Yet...more

Two RCMP officers use survey equipment in front of a broken antenna and a depressed part of a snow bank, where the plane may have made contact before it slid off a runway. "We at Air Canada are greatly relieved that no one was critically injured. Yet we fully appreciate this has been a very unsettling experience," Air Canada Chief Operating Officer Klaus Goersch said in a statement. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close