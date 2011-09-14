Plastinated life

A visitor looks at foetus specimens at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. Founded by Dr. Sui Hongjin in 2004, Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. produces, preserves and exhibits plastinated biotic specimens of human and animals. The specimens, including whole bodies as well as individual organs and transparent body slices, each requires four employees to work on it for 8 to 12 months. The exhibits have been meticulously dissected and preserved to allow visitors to view muscular, nervous, circulatory, respiratory and digestive systems. According to Sui, the bodies are legally collected from medical universities. REUTERS/Sheng Li