" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Plastinated life

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A visitor looks at foetus specimens at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. Founded by Dr. Sui Hongjin in 2004, Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. produces, preserves and exhibits plastinated biotic specimens of human and animals. The specimens, including whole bodies as well as individual organs and transparent body slices, each requires four...more

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A visitor looks at foetus specimens at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. Founded by Dr. Sui Hongjin in 2004, Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. produces, preserves and exhibits plastinated biotic specimens of human and animals. The specimens, including whole bodies as well as individual organs and transparent body slices, each requires four employees to work on it for 8 to 12 months. The exhibits have been meticulously dissected and preserved to allow visitors to view muscular, nervous, circulatory, respiratory and digestive systems. According to Sui, the bodies are legally collected from medical universities. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
1 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Dr. Sui Hongjin (L) talks to an employee in front of the body slices of a plastinated dolphin specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Dr. Sui Hongjin (L) talks to an employee in front of the body slices of a plastinated dolphin specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
2 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee arranges the body slices of a plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee arranges the body slices of a plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
3 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee walks past a plastinated horse specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee walks past a plastinated horse specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
4 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees work on a plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees work on a plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
5 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees work on a plastinated yak specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees work on a plastinated yak specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
6 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees transport a finished plastinated human body specimen to the storage of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees transport a finished plastinated human body specimen to the storage of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
7 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee works on a plastinated goose specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee works on a plastinated goose specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
8 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee works on a partial plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee works on a partial plastinated human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
9 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees work on a plastinated dolphin specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees work on a plastinated dolphin specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
10 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees work on partial plastinated human body specimens at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees work on partial plastinated human body specimens at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
11 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A partial plastinated human body specimen is seen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A partial plastinated human body specimen is seen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
12 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees work on a plastinated human body specimen posed with a basketball at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Employees work on a plastinated human body specimen posed with a basketball at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
13 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Plastinated human and animal specimens are seen in a giant oven where they will be hardened with high temperature at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Plastinated human and animal specimens are seen in a giant oven where they will be hardened with high temperature at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
14 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

The carcass of a shark is lifted by employees after being soaked in glue for about 50 days at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

The carcass of a shark is lifted by employees after being soaked in glue for about 50 days at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
15 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee works on a plastinated partial human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee works on a plastinated partial human body specimen at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
16 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Visitors look at a plastinated human body specimen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Visitors look at a plastinated human body specimen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
17 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee arranges a plastinated dog specimen between two horse specimens at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An employee arranges a plastinated dog specimen between two horse specimens at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
18 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A plastinated human head specimen showing blood vessels is seen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A plastinated human head specimen showing blood vessels is seen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
19 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A cleaner adjusts a light near a plastinated human body specimen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A cleaner adjusts a light near a plastinated human body specimen at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
20 / 20

Plastinated life

Plastinated life Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Moon festival

Moon festival
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

All Collections

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

5:10pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

5:00pm GMT

Venezuela's signs of crisis

All Collections

Venezuela's signs of crisis

4:45pm GMT

Russian forces in Aleppo

All Collections

Russian forces in Aleppo

3:20pm GMT

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

2:05pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:00pm GMT

Going red at NYFW

All Collections

Going red at NYFW

1:45pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

2:35am GMT

View More Slideshows »