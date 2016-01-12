Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 12, 2016 | 2:25am GMT

Playboy Mansion for sale

A general view of the Playboy Mansion during the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The iconic Los Angeles mansion of Hugh Hefner, the founder of the Playboy empire, is being put up for sale for $200 million, Playboy Enterprises said, one of the highest asking prices for a private residence in the United States. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A general view of the Playboy Mansion during the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The iconic Los Angeles mansion of Hugh Hefner, the founder of the Playboy empire, is being put up for sale for $200...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A general view of the Playboy Mansion during the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The iconic Los Angeles mansion of Hugh Hefner, the founder of the Playboy empire, is being put up for sale for $200 million, Playboy Enterprises said, one of the highest asking prices for a private residence in the United States. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 9
Playboy Bunnies pose at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The Gothic Tudor-style mansion, which has an area of nearly 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters) and boasts 29 rooms, sits amid five acres in Holmby Hills west of the city. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Playboy Bunnies pose at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The Gothic Tudor-style mansion, which has an area of nearly 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters) and boasts 29...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Playboy Bunnies pose at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The Gothic Tudor-style mansion, which has an area of nearly 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters) and boasts 29 rooms, sits amid five acres in Holmby Hills west of the city. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 9
Playboy Bunnies pose for a selfie at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Playboy Bunnies pose for a selfie at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Playboy Bunnies pose for a selfie at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 9
Floats are seen in the grotto, a natural stone, heated pool with an underwater passage to the outside pool, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. In addition to amenities such as a tennis court and a free-form swimming pool, the estate is home to the infamous Playboy grotto, which over the years served as the setting for some of Hefner's most lavish, hedonistic parties. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Floats are seen in the grotto, a natural stone, heated pool with an underwater passage to the outside pool, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. In addition to amenities such as a tennis court and a free-form swimming...more

Reuters / Friday, February 11, 2011
Floats are seen in the grotto, a natural stone, heated pool with an underwater passage to the outside pool, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. In addition to amenities such as a tennis court and a free-form swimming pool, the estate is home to the infamous Playboy grotto, which over the years served as the setting for some of Hefner's most lavish, hedonistic parties. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
4 / 9
A shower in the pool area of the Playboy Mansion is seen in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. Representatives did not specifically say why the company had the decided to sell the property, which was built in 1927 and purchased by Playboy in 1971 for a reported $1.1 million, a figure property agents said was the largest real estate transaction in Los Angeles history at that time.REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A shower in the pool area of the Playboy Mansion is seen in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. Representatives did not specifically say why the company had the decided to sell the property, which was built in 1927 and purchased by Playboy in...more

Reuters / Friday, February 11, 2011
A shower in the pool area of the Playboy Mansion is seen in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. Representatives did not specifically say why the company had the decided to sell the property, which was built in 1927 and purchased by Playboy in 1971 for a reported $1.1 million, a figure property agents said was the largest real estate transaction in Los Angeles history at that time.REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
5 / 9
A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, February 11, 2011
A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
6 / 9
A woman walks past the outside pool at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A woman walks past the outside pool at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, February 11, 2011
A woman walks past the outside pool at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
7 / 9
A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles,California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles,California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, February 11, 2011
A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles,California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
8 / 9
A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles February 22, 2006. The mansion, in which Hefner still lives, also has a zoo license REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles February 22, 2006. The mansion, in which Hefner still lives, also has a zoo license REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles February 22, 2006. The mansion, in which Hefner still lives, also has a zoo license REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Next Slideshows

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

11 Jan 2016
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.

09 Jan 2016
Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary

Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary

France commemorates the victims of last year's attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.

07 Jan 2016
On death row in San Quentin

On death row in San Quentin

A rare look at life on death row at San Quentin State Prison in California.

07 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures