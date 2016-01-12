Playboy Mansion for sale
A general view of the Playboy Mansion during the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The iconic Los Angeles mansion of Hugh Hefner, the founder of the Playboy empire, is being put up for sale for $200...more
Playboy Bunnies pose at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The Gothic Tudor-style mansion, which has an area of nearly 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters) and boasts 29...more
Playboy Bunnies pose for a selfie at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Floats are seen in the grotto, a natural stone, heated pool with an underwater passage to the outside pool, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. In addition to amenities such as a tennis court and a free-form swimming...more
A shower in the pool area of the Playboy Mansion is seen in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. Representatives did not specifically say why the company had the decided to sell the property, which was built in 1927 and purchased by Playboy in...more
A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A woman walks past the outside pool at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles,California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles February 22, 2006. The mansion, in which Hefner still lives, also has a zoo license REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
No Pants Subway Ride
Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary
France commemorates the victims of last year's attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.
On death row in San Quentin
A rare look at life on death row at San Quentin State Prison in California.
MORE IN PICTURES
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.