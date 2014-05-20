Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 20, 2014 | 1:15pm BST

Playing against the odds

<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, watches an amateur match at Colorado field where his own team plays their league matches in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but in 1996 he injured his left leg in a motorcycle accident and the following year the limb was amputated. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, watches an amateur match at Colorado field where his own team plays their league matches in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but in 1996 he...more

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, watches an amateur match at Colorado field where his own team plays their league matches in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but in 1996 he injured his left leg in a motorcycle accident and the following year the limb was amputated. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks on crutches past team mate Betinho before an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer again with friends, and now he is the goalkeeper for Moleque Travesso amateur soccer club. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks on crutches past team mate Betinho before an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer again with friends,...more

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks on crutches past team mate Betinho before an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer again with friends, and now he is the goalkeeper for Moleque Travesso amateur soccer club. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, blocks a shot by a rival player from Eai do Sape club during an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. With Brazil about to host the World Cup, and soccer fever taking over the country, Toledo continues to play and thrill fans with his ability 18 years after his accident. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, blocks a shot by a rival player from Eai do Sape club during an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. With Brazil about to host the World Cup, and soccer...more

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, blocks a shot by a rival player from Eai do Sape club during an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. With Brazil about to host the World Cup, and soccer fever taking over the country, Toledo continues to play and thrill fans with his ability 18 years after his accident. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands in position near his crutches during an amateur soccer match at Reboucas soccer field in Sao Paulo February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands in position near his crutches during an amateur soccer match at Reboucas soccer field in Sao Paulo February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands in position near his crutches during an amateur soccer match at Reboucas soccer field in Sao Paulo February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 17
<p>Alexandre Toledo, 36, holds up a photo of himself, taken when he played in a second division professional team, before playing an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Alexandre Toledo, 36, holds up a photo of himself, taken when he played in a second division professional team, before playing an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Alexandre Toledo, 36, holds up a photo of himself, taken when he played in a second division professional team, before playing an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, dresses before a match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, dresses before a match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, dresses before a match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks with his son Gu, 4, toward the field to play in an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks with his son Gu, 4, toward the field to play in an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks with his son Gu, 4, toward the field to play in an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses with his team before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses with his team before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses with his team before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, lays down his crutches before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, lays down his crutches before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, lays down his crutches before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (green), 36, stops a shot by a rival player (blue) of the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (green), 36, stops a shot by a rival player (blue) of the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (green), 36, stops a shot by a rival player (blue) of the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, rests during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, rests during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, rests during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (C, No. 1), 36, says a prayer with his son Gu, 4, and team mates before playing in an amateur match at Colorado field in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (C, No. 1), 36, says a prayer with his son Gu, 4, and team mates before playing in an amateur match at Colorado field in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (C, No. 1), 36, says a prayer with his son Gu, 4, and team mates before playing in an amateur match at Colorado field in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, ties his four-year-old son Gu's shoe laces at the end of an amateur soccer match against Eai do Sape at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, ties his four-year-old son Gu's shoe laces at the end of an amateur soccer match against Eai do Sape at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, ties his four-year-old son Gu's shoe laces at the end of an amateur soccer match against Eai do Sape at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands ready to block a shot by his son Gu, 4, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands ready to block a shot by his son Gu, 4, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands ready to block a shot by his son Gu, 4, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to kick a ball as his son Gu, 4, stands in goal, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to kick a ball as his son Gu, 4, stands in goal, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to kick a ball as his son Gu, 4, stands in goal, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses for a photo before playing in an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses for a photo before playing in an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses for a photo before playing in an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Latin women embrace beautiful game

Latin women embrace beautiful game

Next Slideshows

Latin women embrace beautiful game

Latin women embrace beautiful game

Long on the soccer sidelines, more and more South American women are taking up the region's most cherished sport.

19 May 2014
The art of flowers

The art of flowers

Flowers and arrangements are on display at the Chelsea Flower Show.

19 May 2014
Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

A look as the North Korean leader inspects hospitals in his country.

19 May 2014
Robot Ball

Robot Ball

A showcase of new robotic innovations at the "Robot Ball" exhibition in Moscow.

19 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures