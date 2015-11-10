Playing heavy metal in a burqa
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, smokes a cigarette before a fund raising concert for Syrian refugges in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Marie, who wears the Burka, has been fronting her brothers' heavy...more
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a fund raising concert for Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the...more
A heavy metal fan holds up a lighter in a song tribute to the drowned Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi during a fund raising concert for Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to...more
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a fund raising concert for Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. "People do not expect to see a Muslim woman...more
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a rehearsal at a studio in Sao Paulo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a rehearsal at a studio in Sao Paulo January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, talks on her mobile phone before a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. "But other people are curious and find it interesting, and others think that it is cool, but definitely,...more
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, gestures in front of a wall of guitars, at a shop selling musical instruments in Sao Paulo August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, checks the sound of a guitar next to a salesman at a shop selling musical instruments in Sao Paulo August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, looks on as her teacher Marcelo (R) plays a guitar during a music class in Sao Paulo August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar next to a Koran at her house in Sao Paulo August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, gestures before a rehearsal at a studio in Sao Paulo January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, checks her guitar wah pedal before a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, holds her Gibson Flying V electric guitar before a rehearsal at a studio in Sao Paulo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, holds music CDs in a shop after a rehearsal at her house, in Sao Paulo September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, crosses a street after a rehearsal at a studio in Sao Paulo September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, holds her Gibson Flying V electric guitar as walks down stairs at the end of a fund raising concert for the Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. ...more
