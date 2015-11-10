Edition:
Playing heavy metal in a burqa

Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, smokes a cigarette before a fund raising concert for Syrian refugges in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Marie, who wears the Burka, has been fronting her brothers' heavy metal band "Spectrus" since 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a fund raising concert for Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to Islam several months after her father passed away in 2009. Marie, who wears the Burka, has been fronting her brothers' heavy metal band "Spectrus" since 2012. "People do not expect to see a Muslim woman who uses a burqa, practices the religion properly and is a professional guitarist who plays in a heavy metal band, so many people are shocked by it. But other people are curious and find it interesting, and others think that it is cool, but definitely, many people are shocked," said Marie. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A heavy metal fan holds up a lighter in a song tribute to the drowned Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi during a fund raising concert for Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to Islam several months after her father passed away in 2009. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a fund raising concert for Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. "People do not expect to see a Muslim woman who uses a burqa, practices the religion properly and is a professional guitarist who plays in a heavy metal band, so many people are shocked by it. But other people are curious and find it interesting, and others think that it is cool, but definitely, many people are shocked," said Marie. REUTERS /Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a rehearsal at a studio in Sao Paulo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a rehearsal at a studio in Sao Paulo January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, talks on her mobile phone before a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. "But other people are curious and find it interesting, and others think that it is cool, but definitely, many people are shocked," said Marie. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, gestures in front of a wall of guitars, at a shop selling musical instruments in Sao Paulo August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, checks the sound of a guitar next to a salesman at a shop selling musical instruments in Sao Paulo August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, looks on as her teacher Marcelo (R) plays a guitar during a music class in Sao Paulo August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar next to a Koran at her house in Sao Paulo August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, gestures before a rehearsal at a studio in Sao Paulo January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, checks her guitar wah pedal before a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, holds her Gibson Flying V electric guitar before a rehearsal at a studio in Sao Paulo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, holds music CDs in a shop after a rehearsal at her house, in Sao Paulo September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, crosses a street after a rehearsal at a studio in Sao Paulo September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, holds her Gibson Flying V electric guitar as walks down stairs at the end of a fund raising concert for the Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
