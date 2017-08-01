Edition:
Playing underwater in Croatia

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

