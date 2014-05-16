Playmate of the Year
Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. Kennedy, the 55th Playmate of the Year, also received $100,000 in prize money, an Oris Artelier Date Diamonds watch and a one-year lease on a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. The playmate was born in Berlin and speaks German and French, according to her website. Summers, who's pursuing her medical degree with plans to become a plastic surgeon, was thrilled with the honor. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner speaks with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers speaks after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cooper Hefner (C), son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun (center L), the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates after a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, pose at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers reacts after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year while Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, looks on at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playmate of the Year during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
