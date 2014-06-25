Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 25, 2014 | 5:25pm BST

Playtime with Jeff Koons

Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Balloon Dog (Yellow) during a press preview before the opening of his retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Balloon Dog (Yellow) during a press preview before the opening of his retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Balloon Dog (Yellow) during a press preview before the opening of his retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 20
A security guard stands in front of the sculpture Lobster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A security guard stands in front of the sculpture Lobster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A security guard stands in front of the sculpture Lobster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 20
A man holds a signed plate with the likeness of the sculpture Michael Jackson and Bubbles in front of the actual sculpture. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man holds a signed plate with the likeness of the sculpture Michael Jackson and Bubbles in front of the actual sculpture. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man holds a signed plate with the likeness of the sculpture Michael Jackson and Bubbles in front of the actual sculpture. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 20
A man photographs the sculpture Two Ball 50/50 Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man photographs the sculpture Two Ball 50/50 Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man photographs the sculpture Two Ball 50/50 Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 20
Attendees walk past the sculpture Elephant and the painting Lips. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees walk past the sculpture Elephant and the painting Lips. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Attendees walk past the sculpture Elephant and the painting Lips. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 20
A man inspects the sculpture Hulk (Organ). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man inspects the sculpture Hulk (Organ). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man inspects the sculpture Hulk (Organ). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 20
A man takes pictures in front of the painting Sandwiches. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man takes pictures in front of the painting Sandwiches. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man takes pictures in front of the painting Sandwiches. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 20
A security guard warns a woman standing too close to the sculpture Dogpool (Panties). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A security guard warns a woman standing too close to the sculpture Dogpool (Panties). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A security guard warns a woman standing too close to the sculpture Dogpool (Panties). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 20
Artist Jeff Koons (L) poses in front of his creation "Play-Doh" with Scott Rothkopf, the associate director of programs at the Whitney. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Artist Jeff Koons (L) poses in front of his creation "Play-Doh" with Scott Rothkopf, the associate director of programs at the Whitney. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Artist Jeff Koons (L) poses in front of his creation "Play-Doh" with Scott Rothkopf, the associate director of programs at the Whitney. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 20
A woman walks past the sculpture Metallic Venus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman walks past the sculpture Metallic Venus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman walks past the sculpture Metallic Venus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 20
A man inspects the painting Antiquity 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man inspects the painting Antiquity 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man inspects the painting Antiquity 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 20
A woman takes photographs of the series Inflatables. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman takes photographs of the series Inflatables. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman takes photographs of the series Inflatables. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 20
Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Moon (Light Pink). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Moon (Light Pink). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Moon (Light Pink). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 20
Journalists look at the sculpture Cat on a Clothesline (Aqua). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Journalists look at the sculpture Cat on a Clothesline (Aqua). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Journalists look at the sculpture Cat on a Clothesline (Aqua). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 20
A woman photographs the sculpture One Ball Total Equilibrium Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman photographs the sculpture One Ball Total Equilibrium Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman photographs the sculpture One Ball Total Equilibrium Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 20
A woman looks at half of the Two Double-Sided Floor Mirrors with Red Phone and Toaster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman looks at half of the Two Double-Sided Floor Mirrors with Red Phone and Toaster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman looks at half of the Two Double-Sided Floor Mirrors with Red Phone and Toaster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 20
A man looks at the sculpture Balloon Venus (Orange). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man looks at the sculpture Balloon Venus (Orange). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man looks at the sculpture Balloon Venus (Orange). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 20
A man inspects the sculpture Aqualung. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man inspects the sculpture Aqualung. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man inspects the sculpture Aqualung. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 20
A woman photographs the sculpture Jim Beam - J.B. Turner Train. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman photographs the sculpture Jim Beam - J.B. Turner Train. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman photographs the sculpture Jim Beam - J.B. Turner Train. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 20
Artist Jeff Koons speaks during a press preview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Artist Jeff Koons speaks during a press preview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Artist Jeff Koons speaks during a press preview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Other Eiffels

Other Eiffels

Next Slideshows

Other Eiffels

Other Eiffels

The much beloved icon of Paris is also one of the most recreated.

24 Jun 2014
World Cup faces

World Cup faces

Face painting, flags and fun at the World Cup in Brazil.

24 Jun 2014
Tour de Britain

Tour de Britain

Britain will host the start of this year's Tour de France.

24 Jun 2014
America's exotic race day

America's exotic race day

Ostriches and camels take over the racetrack in New Jersey.

23 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Race to the French presidency

Race to the French presidency

With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast