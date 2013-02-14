Edition:
Playtime with POTUS

<p>President Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama high-fives children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama plays a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama meets with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama reads a card during a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama looks through a magnifying glass at a boy as he meets with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama plays a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama reads a card during a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

