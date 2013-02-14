Playtime with POTUS
President Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama high-fives children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama high-fives children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama plays a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama plays a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama meets with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama meets with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama reads a card during a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama reads a card during a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama looks through a magnifying glass at a boy as he meets with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama looks through a magnifying glass at a boy as he meets with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama plays a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama plays a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama reads a card during a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama reads a card during a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, Georgia, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Warzone psych ward
Patients at a Syrian psychiatric hospital are transferred to a safer location by the Free Syrian Army.
Lesbian love in China
Ning and partner Nuo met through a website over a year ago, but have yet to tell their parents they live together.
Westminster Dog Show
Highlights from the Westminster Dog Show.
Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Revelers celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.