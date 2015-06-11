Edition:
Please touch the artwork

People ride the installation "Isometric Slides" at the Carsten Holler: Decision exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in central London, Britain June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Two-year-old Robby Waley-Cohen plays with artist Carsten Holler's artwork "Gartenkinder" at the Frieze Art Fair in London October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, October 14, 2014
Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of the "Newton Park" interactive museum of science, demonstrates the so-called Mirror Box, which produces various combinations of reflections creating volumetric geometric figures, during preparations for a performance for school children dedicated to the Russian Day of Science at the Museum Centre in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Visitors interact with the "Jump In" installation at the Pearlfisher gallery in west London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A visitor walks on a creation by French artist Daniel Buren as part of his exhibition "Defini Fini Infini, Travaux in situ" at the MaMo art center in Marseille, France September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama during her exhibition at the Rufino Tamayo museum in Mexico City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Participants interact with the art installation The Super Pool during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2014
A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUD" during a media preview of the i Light Marina Bay festival in Singapore March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
A girl plays at the "Guidepost to New Space" installation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at her exhibition titled "Yayoi Kusama - Obsessions" at the Japan Culture Foundation in Hanoi, Vietnam May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2013
Visitors climb through the art installation 'In Orbit' by Tomas Saraceno of Argentina at the Kunstsammlung K21 museum in Duesseldorf, Germany June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2013
Visitors are reflected in mirrors inside an installation at the contemporary design festival Designblok 2013 in Prague, Czech Republic October 11, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2013
A visitor looks at the installation titled "mitten" by Katharina Hinsberg from Edith Wahlandt gallery at the Art Cologne fair in Cologne, Germany April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2013
Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto sits inside his sculpture "Humanoids" during the presentation of a retrospective of his work at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, February 13, 2014. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the sculptures, which may be touched, smelled, climbed upon and played with. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A child plays next to "Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture made with used clothes, at the Fine Arts Museum in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
People stand in the new Rain Room installation at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York May 17, 2013. The 5,000 square-foot installation creates a field of falling water that stops in the area where people walk through, which allows them to remain dry. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2013
A site coordinator walks past a Luminarium installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during the British Arts Festival in Wuhan, China September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
A woman walks amidst chains as she views an art installation near the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, March 14, 2014
Women use "Upside Down Goggles" at the Carsten Holler: Decision exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in central London, Britain June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Leona, 7, poses inside a labyrinth installation made up of 250,000 books titled "aMAZEme" by Marcos Saboya and Gualter Pupo at the Royal Festival Hall in central London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2012
Sarah Trouche, a French visual performer, poses at an installation called Kyrgyz Pass, made of national felt hats, by artist Syrlybek Bekbotayev during the contemporary art Artbat festival in Almaty, Kazakhstan August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
A woman looks at the installation "My Feet" by Erik Kessels at the F/Stop Photography Festival in Leipzig, Germany June 7, 2014. "My Feet" is a collection of thousands of "foot selfies". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
People climb on the art installation called "High and Far" by artist Vadim Mariasov in Krasnoyarsk, Russia April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, April 24, 2014
