Fri Oct 25, 2013

Plight of Fukushima workers

<p>An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, October 25, 2013

<p>Tsunami devastated ships and debris are seen at Ukedo district in Namie town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20-km (12-mile) radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>A worker screened for radiation as he enters the emergency operation center at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the No.4 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>A worker wearing a protective suit prepares to exit the emergency operation center at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>A general view of a building of Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from a bus during a media tour at the plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool</p>

<p>Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the No.4 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>A man walks among temporary housing structures erected for workers at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>With cranes and chimneys of the crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant in the background, a beach littered with tsunami barriers, wreckages of cars and other debris is seen at coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rubber gloves are left outside a house in the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>The level of radiation is seen near the abandoned civic centre at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, only some 6 km (4 miles) from the crippled Daiichi power plant September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Tetsuya Hayashi, former worker in Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, poses with a photo showing his ID for the plant issued by TEPCO in Tokyo July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Tetsuya Hayashi, former worker in Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Decontamination workers remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Kawauchi village, Fukushima prefecture, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sophie Knight</p>

<p>Former nuclear clean-up worker Ryo Goshima, 23, shows off a photograph showing bee larvae inside a honeycomb, which he says his employer collected at the clean up work site, taken by his smartphone in October 2012 in Tamura, near the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Former nuclear clean-up worker Ryo Goshima, 23, shows off a tattoo on his back as he poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Former nuclear clean-up worker Ryo Goshima, 23, listens to a question during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Government officials check radiation levels of waste from decontamination at a storage site in Kawauchi village, Fukushima prefecture, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sophie Knight</p>

