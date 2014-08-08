Plight of Iraq's Yazidis
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish "peshmerga" troops and militants of the Islamic State on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Kurdish "peshmerga" troops stand guard during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of the Kurdish "peshmerga" troops prays during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
