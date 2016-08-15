Edition:
Pokemon Go-ing to Virginia

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Children play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

People play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Pedestrians walk by a warning sign for "Pokemon GO" players in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

People play "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A man plays "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

People play "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Trisha Robertson and her son Dylan from Clifton, Virginia, play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

People play "Pokemon Go"in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

People play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A child reacts as he plays "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

People show their "Pokemon GO" catches of the day on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

