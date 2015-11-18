Police close in on Paris attackers
A forensic expert inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces earlier in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. ...more
Members of French special police forces of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) and forensic experts are seen near a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's...more
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police stand in front of the door of the Eglise Neuve church as they secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky...more
A man is taken away from the scene by French special police forces during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Masked French judicial police unit members walk at the scene of the raid in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces evacuate family members from the building where police raided an apartment in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French...more
Members of French special police forces of Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) are seen at the scene during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French...more
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French soldiers secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Members of French special police forces of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) are seen near a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the...more
Members of special French RAID forces are seen at a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of special French RAID forces with a police dog and French riot police (CRS) secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French...more
French medical rescue workers evacuate an injured member of police forces during an operation at the scene in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital....more
French police enter the Eglise Neuve church after they smashed the door as they secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital....more
French riot police (CRS) secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French soldiers secure the area after shots were exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police evacuate residents in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French spolice stop and search a local resident as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann ...more
Next Slideshows
Bomb downed Russian plane
Islamic State's magazine posts a photo of what it says was the improvised bomb that brought down the Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in October.
Solidarity at England vs. France match
English soccer fans roar out the French national anthem in solidarity at a friendly match just days after the Paris attacks.
Germany vs. Netherlands match canceled
A friendly soccer game between is called off less than two hours before its start in Hanover.
Greeted by helping hands
Volunteers welcome refugees and migrants as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.