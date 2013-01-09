Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 9, 2013 | 6:20pm GMT

Police fire at striking workers

<p>Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway in the grape-growing Western Cape on Wednesday, the first clashes of a year likely to be marked by fractious labour relations. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway...more

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway in the grape-growing Western Cape on Wednesday, the first clashes of a year likely to be marked by fractious labour relations. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
1 / 18
<p>Striking farm workers march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Striking farm workers march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Striking farm workers march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
2 / 18
<p>Police officers patrol past vineyards during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police officers patrol past vineyards during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police officers patrol past vineyards during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
3 / 18
<p>Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
4 / 18
<p>Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
5 / 18
<p>Protesters throw stones at the police during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesters throw stones at the police during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Protesters throw stones at the police during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
6 / 18
<p>A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
7 / 18
<p>Police scan for stone throwers during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police scan for stone throwers during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police scan for stone throwers during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
8 / 18
<p>A police officer removes barbed wire and stones used by protesters to barricade the main N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg during a farm workers strike in De Doorns January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A police officer removes barbed wire and stones used by protesters to barricade the main N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg during a farm workers strike in De Doorns January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

A police officer removes barbed wire and stones used by protesters to barricade the main N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg during a farm workers strike in De Doorns January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
9 / 18
<p>Protesters flee as police fire teargas during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesters flee as police fire teargas during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Protesters flee as police fire teargas during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
10 / 18
<p>Police form a line during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police form a line during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police form a line during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
11 / 18
<p>A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
12 / 18
<p>A protester stokes a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A protester stokes a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

A protester stokes a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
13 / 18
<p>A child runs towards a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A child runs towards a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

A child runs towards a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
14 / 18
<p>Police stand near a burning barricade during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police stand near a burning barricade during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police stand near a burning barricade during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
15 / 18
<p>Striking farm workers carry a placard demanding a minimum wage of 150 Rand (US$ 17) as they march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Striking farm workers carry a placard demanding a minimum wage of 150 Rand (US$ 17) as they march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Striking farm workers carry a placard demanding a minimum wage of 150 Rand (US$ 17) as they march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
16 / 18
<p>Protesters throw stones at police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesters throw stones at police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Protesters throw stones at police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
17 / 18
<p>Police stand among rocks and burning barricades during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police stand among rocks and burning barricades during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police stand among rocks and burning barricades during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Aurora shooting: Looking back

Aurora shooting: Looking back

Next Slideshows

Aurora shooting: Looking back

Aurora shooting: Looking back

Prosecutors will outline their murder case against James Holmes in a preliminary hearing that is expected to last a week. The 25-year-old is charged with...

08 Jan 2013
Inside the White House

Inside the White House

A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.

08 Jan 2013
Streets of Aleppo

Streets of Aleppo

Life on the deadly streets of Syria's largest city.

07 Jan 2013
Images of December

Images of December

Our top pictures from the month of December.

05 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures