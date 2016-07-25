Edition:
Police funerals in Baton Rouge

Tonja Garafola (2nd from R), widow of Baton Rouge Sheriff deputy Brad Garafola, mourns with her children during his funeral at the Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,. REUTERS/Travis Spradling/Baton Rouge Advocate/Pool

Tonja Garafola (2nd from R), widow of Baton Rouge Sheriff deputy Brad Garafola, mourns with her children during his funeral at the Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,. REUTERS/Travis Spradling/Baton Rouge Advocate/Pool
Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux bows in a moment of prayer at the rear of the hearse carrying the casket of Deputy Brad Garafola, shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinksy

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux bows in a moment of prayer at the rear of the hearse carrying the casket of Deputy Brad Garafola, shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinksy
United States veterans salute the casket of Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson before funeral services at the Living Faith Christian Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

United States veterans salute the casket of Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson before funeral services at the Living Faith Christian Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The casket of Deputy Brad Garafola is transferred from the horse-drawn carriage to a hearse in front of the B-Quik, where he was shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

The casket of Deputy Brad Garafola is transferred from the horse-drawn carriage to a hearse in front of the B-Quik, where he was shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
The casket of Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson is taken into the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The casket of Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson is taken into the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A mourner hangs a rosary on the open casket of Baton Rouge Sheriff deputy Brad Garafola during funeral service at the Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Hilary Scheinuk/Baton Rouge Advocate/Pool

A mourner hangs a rosary on the open casket of Baton Rouge Sheriff deputy Brad Garafola during funeral service at the Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Hilary Scheinuk/Baton Rouge Advocate/Pool
The casket of Deputy Brad Garafola is transferred from a horse-drawn carriage to a hearse in front of the B-Quik, where he was shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

The casket of Deputy Brad Garafola is transferred from a horse-drawn carriage to a hearse in front of the B-Quik, where he was shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
The casket of Baton Rouge Sheriff�s Deputy Brad Garafola is carried by police honor guard before funeral services at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The casket of Baton Rouge Sheriff�s Deputy Brad Garafola is carried by police honor guard before funeral services at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Dechia Gerald (L) holds her two daughters as she watches her husband, Matthew Gerald's casket being carried into a hearse after a funeral service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Dechia Gerald (L) holds her two daughters as she watches her husband, Matthew Gerald's casket being carried into a hearse after a funeral service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Police salute the casket during funeral services for Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald, one of three officers killed by a gunman July 17, at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Bill Feig/Pool

Police salute the casket during funeral services for Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald, one of three officers killed by a gunman July 17, at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Bill Feig/Pool
Police officers from departments around the country attend funeral services for Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Bill Feig/Pool

Police officers from departments around the country attend funeral services for Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Bill Feig/Pool
Dechia Gerald, wife of slain Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald, stands in front of his casket during funeral services at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Bill Feig/Pool

Dechia Gerald, wife of slain Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald, stands in front of his casket during funeral services at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Bill Feig/Pool
Police officers pay their respects at the casket of Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Brianna Paciorka/Pool

Police officers pay their respects at the casket of Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Brianna Paciorka/Pool
Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, Jr. (2nd R) pays respects with fellow officers at the casket of Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Bill Feig/Pool

Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, Jr. (2nd R) pays respects with fellow officers at the casket of Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Bill Feig/Pool
Police officers pay their respects at the casket of Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Bill Feig/Pool

Police officers pay their respects at the casket of Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Bill Feig/Pool
Mourners comfort each other after a funeral service for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners comfort each other after a funeral service for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Baton Rouge police officer reacts after a funeral services for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A Baton Rouge police officer reacts after a funeral services for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The casket containing Matthew Gerald is carried by pallbearers after a funeral service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The casket containing Matthew Gerald is carried by pallbearers after a funeral service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Baton Rouge police officer's badge is seen with a black band during a funeral service for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A Baton Rouge police officer's badge is seen with a black band during a funeral service for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the North Carolina Fayetteville Police Department makes her way to a funeral services for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A member of the North Carolina Fayetteville Police Department makes her way to a funeral services for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Dechia Gerald (L) holds her daughter as she watches her husband, Matthew Gerald's casket being carried into a hearse after a funeral service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Dechia Gerald (L) holds her daughter as she watches her husband, Matthew Gerald's casket being carried into a hearse after a funeral service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A hearse containing the casket of police officer Matthew Gerald is escorted by police motorcycles after a funeral service in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A hearse containing the casket of police officer Matthew Gerald is escorted by police motorcycles after a funeral service in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of a police honor guard carries an American flag after a funeral service for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A member of a police honor guard carries an American flag after a funeral service for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A veteran places a flag outside the funeral service for police officer Matthew Gerald, one of three officers killed by a gunman on July 17, at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

A veteran places a flag outside the funeral service for police officer Matthew Gerald, one of three officers killed by a gunman on July 17, at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
The casket containing Matthew Gerald is carried by pallbearers after a funeral service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The casket containing Matthew Gerald is carried by pallbearers after a funeral service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Police officers from Florida and Massachusetts arrange their uniforms during funeral services for police officer Matthew Gerald, one of three officers killed by a gunman on July 17, at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Police officers from Florida and Massachusetts arrange their uniforms during funeral services for police officer Matthew Gerald, one of three officers killed by a gunman on July 17, at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
A law enforcement officer and a veteran salute one another at a funeral service for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A law enforcement officer and a veteran salute one another at a funeral service for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The casket containing Matthew Gerald is carried by pallbearers after a funeral service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The casket containing Matthew Gerald is carried by pallbearers after a funeral service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Law enforcement officers gather in front of a hearse at a funeral services for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement officers gather in front of a hearse at a funeral services for police officer Matthew Gerald at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
