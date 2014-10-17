Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 17, 2014 | 5:37pm BST

Police raid Hong Kong camp

Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 20
A riot policeman yells during a confrontation with protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A riot policeman yells during a confrontation with protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A riot policeman yells during a confrontation with protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 20
Protesters are dragged away by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters are dragged away by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
Protesters are dragged away by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 20
Policemen remove a barricade at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Policemen remove a barricade at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
Policemen remove a barricade at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 20
Riot police stand guard in front of umbrellas broken during a scuffle with pro-democracy protesters, on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police stand guard in front of umbrellas broken during a scuffle with pro-democracy protesters, on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
Riot police stand guard in front of umbrellas broken during a scuffle with pro-democracy protesters, on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 20
A protester with cling wrap and a mask on his face challenges riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester with cling wrap and a mask on his face challenges riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A protester with cling wrap and a mask on his face challenges riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
6 / 20
A protester is arrested by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester is arrested by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A protester is arrested by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 20
A policeman removes umbrellas that were part of a barricade at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A policeman removes umbrellas that were part of a barricade at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
A policeman removes umbrellas that were part of a barricade at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 20
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 20
A pro-democracy protester checks her demolished tent in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A pro-democracy protester checks her demolished tent in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A pro-democracy protester checks her demolished tent in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 20
A pro-democracy protester cries in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road, after police removed barricades at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester cries in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road, after police removed barricades at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
A pro-democracy protester cries in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road, after police removed barricades at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 20
A policeman removes a barricade at a protest site at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A policeman removes a barricade at a protest site at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
A policeman removes a barricade at a protest site at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 20
A protester reacts as police disperse the crowd after removing barricades at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester reacts as police disperse the crowd after removing barricades at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
A protester reacts as police disperse the crowd after removing barricades at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 20
Police demolish a barricade outside a HSBC branch on a road blocked by pro-democracy protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. The Chinese characters on the banner read "Support students". REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Police demolish a barricade outside a HSBC branch on a road blocked by pro-democracy protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. The Chinese characters on the banner read "Support students". REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
Police demolish a barricade outside a HSBC branch on a road blocked by pro-democracy protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. The Chinese characters on the banner read "Support students". REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
14 / 20
Police put in place barriers to separate local residents and pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police put in place barriers to separate local residents and pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
Police put in place barriers to separate local residents and pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 20
A lorry collects tents left behind by pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A lorry collects tents left behind by pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 17, 2014
A lorry collects tents left behind by pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 20
Cleaners remove notes and posters from the glass exterior of a bank branch, after police cleared a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Cleaners remove notes and posters from the glass exterior of a bank branch, after police cleared a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
Cleaners remove notes and posters from the glass exterior of a bank branch, after police cleared a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 20
Policemen detain a pro-democracy protester after removing barricades at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Policemen detain a pro-democracy protester after removing barricades at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 17, 2014
Policemen detain a pro-democracy protester after removing barricades at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 20
Onlookers watch a sit-in rally held by pro-democracy protesters, in front of a defaced road sign, on Nathan Road, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. The road sign, previously reading "Nathan Road", now reads "True Democracy - Where is Real Universal Suffrage". REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Onlookers watch a sit-in rally held by pro-democracy protesters, in front of a defaced road sign, on Nathan Road, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. The road sign, previously reading "Nathan Road", now reads "True Democracy -...more

Friday, October 17, 2014
Onlookers watch a sit-in rally held by pro-democracy protesters, in front of a defaced road sign, on Nathan Road, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. The road sign, previously reading "Nathan Road", now reads "True Democracy - Where is Real Universal Suffrage". REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
19 / 20
A pro-democracy protester sits in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester sits in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 17, 2014
A pro-democracy protester sits in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Syria's other frontlines

Syria's other frontlines

Next Slideshows

Syria's other frontlines

Syria's other frontlines

Far from Kobani, Syrian rebels continue their fight against government forces.

17 Oct 2014
Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

16 Oct 2014
Apple live event

Apple live event

Apple unveils new models for iMac and iPad.

16 Oct 2014
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.

16 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures