Thu Nov 20, 2014

Police storm Indian cult compound

Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru who is wanted on murder charges. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A supporter hold a photograph of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" as he takes part in a protest march in New Delhi, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Police detain supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", throw pieces of bricks and stones towards police during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014. Police failed to break through the human chain of men, women and children around the fortress-like, sprawling hermitage where the 63-year-old Satguru Rampalji Maharaj lives in the state of Haryana.

Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", sit as they take part in a protest march in New Delhi, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Police detain a supporter of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" stand on a barricade past policemen during a protest march in New Delhi, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A supporter of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" prays while standing as he takes part in a protest march in New Delhi, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj leave the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Policemen collect belongings left behind by the supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj after they left the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, November 20, 2014
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is seen inside a police lock-up after his arrest, at Panchkula in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, November 20, 2014
