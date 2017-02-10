Edition:
Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

Men suspected of stealing from stores sit on the ground after they were detained by the police and the army in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. More than 100 people have been reported killed during a six-day strike by police in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, as hundreds of troops patrolled streets attempting to keep order with schools and businesses closed and public transport frozen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Burned vehicles are pictured at a veterinary centre in Cariacica, Espirito Santo, Brazil. Neighbours say that people had entered the veterinary center to loot and burn objects. The Army mobilized airborne troops and armoured vehicles on Thursday to reinforce roughly 1,200 soldiers and federal police trying to contain the chaos in Espirito Santo, a coastal state north of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Policemen detained a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle in Cariacica, Espirito Santo, Brazil. Police in Espirito Santo are demanding a pay rise amid an economic downturn that has hammered public finances in Brazil, with many states struggling to ensure even basic health, education and security services. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Brazilian marines patrol a street in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. Most of the violence was centred in Vitoria, the state capital and a wealthy port city ringed by golden beaches and filled with mining and petroleum companies. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A drugstore vendor looks through a small window in the door of a pharmacy in Cachoeira do Itapemirim, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A man shows gun bullets found inside his car after gang attacks in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Gabriel Lordello

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
An army soldier checks a person while patrolling the streets of Vila Velha, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Members of the civil police and relatives of military police raise their arms in support of the police strike in front of a military police headquarters in Vitoria, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Army soldiers patrol the streets of Vila Velha, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Wife and sons of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque react during his burial after he was killed in a shootout, according local media, in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Relatives and friends of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque attend his burial after he was killed in a shootout, according local media, in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Brazilian army soldiers patrol a street in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A woman walks as army soldiers patrol at Costa beach in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting in Vila Velha, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Police search and question men before allowing them to continue on their way in Cachoeira do Itapemirim, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Police officers stand inside their headquarters in Cachoeira do Itapemirim, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A man passes by the entrance of an appliance store damaged after gang attacks in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Gabriel Lordello

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
A man observes the broken window of his car, caused by a gunshot after gang attacks in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Gabriel Lordello

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Bodies are seen inside the Institute of Forensic Science during a police strike in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Brazilian marines patrol a street in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast