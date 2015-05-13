Police woman under mob attack
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protesters opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the...more
A mob gestures near a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female police officer accused of shooting a protester stands protected by fellow police officers in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob gestures near a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester from other protesters in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob carries a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob drags a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policeman escort a female police officer accused by protesters of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
On board a Rohingya boat
On the deck of a boat that carried Rohingya migrants from Myanmar to Malaysia on their three month journey.
Tornadoes rip through Texas
People survey the damage after a deadly tornado hit Van, Texas.
Libya's migrant exodus
Migrants attempt to reach Europe through Libya, which has descended into chaos after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Mexican farmworkers strike
Workers who pick produce in Baja California protest for better wages and working conditions.
MORE IN PICTURES
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
Man arrested at Whitehall
Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.