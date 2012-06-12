Polish and Russian fans clash
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Poland and Russia soccer fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
Poland and Russia soccer fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
A Polish journalist (2R) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish journalist (2R) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
An injured Polish soccer fan lies on the ground in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Romanik/Agencja Gazeta
An injured Polish soccer fan lies on the ground in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Romanik/Agencja Gazeta
A riot police officer arrests a soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
A riot police officer arrests a soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
A Polish soccer shows a wound from a rubber bullet during clashes with police and Russian fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer shows a wound from a rubber bullet during clashes with police and Russian fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Russian soccer fan (R) fights with a Polish supporter in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A Russian soccer fan (R) fights with a Polish supporter in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A Polish supporter (R) challenges Russian soccer fans in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A Polish supporter (R) challenges Russian soccer fans in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A Polish journalist (C) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish journalist (C) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish soccer fans shout as Russian fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish soccer fans shout as Russian fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Poland soccer fan stands in front of Polish riot police water cannon vehicle before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Poland soccer fan stands in front of Polish riot police water cannon vehicle before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish plain clothes policemen detain soccer fans during the Euro 2012 Group A soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dariusz Borowicz Agencja
Polish plain clothes policemen detain soccer fans during the Euro 2012 Group A soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dariusz Borowicz Agencja
Polish soccer fans shout at Russian supporters as they walk protected by Polish riot police in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Polish soccer fans shout at Russian supporters as they walk protected by Polish riot police in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Polish riot police arrest soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Polish riot police arrest soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Polish riot police stand guard in front of Russia's fans during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Polish riot police stand guard in front of Russia's fans during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Stewards detain a fan of Russia at the end of their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Stewards detain a fan of Russia at the end of their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Dariusz Borowicz
Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Dariusz Borowicz
Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
Soccer fans run during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer fans run during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Poland supporter speaks to riot police outside the national stadium before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Poland supporter speaks to riot police outside the national stadium before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russian soccer fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Russian soccer fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Next Slideshows
Kings win Stanley Cup
The Los Angeles Kings are crowned the NHL champions.
Best of French Open
Highlights from the premier claycourt tournament.
Wounded Warriors play ball
The Wounded Warrior team is made up of veterans who have lost limbs during their service in Iraq and Afghanistan, and tours the country playing competitive...
The Indy 500
Dario Franchitti wins the Indianapolis 500 for the third time.
MORE IN PICTURES
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul�s Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.