Wed May 15, 2013

Politicians with pints

<p>German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel drinks a beer after her speech in a beer tent in Munich May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel drinks a beer after her speech in a beer tent in Munich May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and British Prime Minister David Cameron prepare to clink bottles of their favourite beer, Obama's "Goose Island 312" and Cameron's "Hob Goblin", as they settle a World Cup Soccer bet at the end of their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Toronto June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and British Prime Minister David Cameron prepare to clink bottles of their favourite beer, Obama's "Goose Island 312" and Cameron's "Hob Goblin", as they settle a World Cup Soccer bet at the end of their bilateral...more

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (C) gives a thumbs-up as he celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a pint of Guinness during a stop at the Dubliner Irish pub in Washington, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) gives a thumbs-up as he celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a pint of Guinness during a stop at the Dubliner Irish pub in Washington, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Then-U.S. President George W. Bush enjoys a non-alcoholic beer before an official dinner in Heiligendamm June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Then-U.S. President George W. Bush enjoys a non-alcoholic beer before an official dinner in Heiligendamm June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin drinks beer during a visit to a self-service restaurant after taking part in a march to celebrate International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, in Moscow May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin drinks beer during a visit to a self-service restaurant after taking part in a march to celebrate International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, in Moscow May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bavarian state Economy Minister Martin Zeil, Bavarian state Finance Minister Markus Soeder, German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner and Environment Minister Peter Altmaier cheer with mugs of beer during the opening of the Oktoberfest in Berlin, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bavarian state Economy Minister Martin Zeil, Bavarian state Finance Minister Markus Soeder, German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner and Environment Minister Peter Altmaier cheer with mugs of beer during the...more

<p>Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper sips a beer while practicing with his band "Herringbone" at 24 Sussex Drive, Harper's official residence, in Ottawa April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper sips a beer while practicing with his band "Herringbone" at 24 Sussex Drive, Harper's official residence, in Ottawa April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

<p>Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry sits with a beer to watch the NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts at the Main Street Pub and Grill in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, September 26, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry sits with a beer to watch the NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts at the Main Street Pub and Grill in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, September 26, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more

<p>UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage poses for a photograph with a pint of beer in the Marquis of Granby pub, in Westminster, in London May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage poses for a photograph with a pint of beer in the Marquis of Granby pub, in Westminster, in London May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Social Democratic Party leader in Bavaria Markus Rinderspacher (C) and Munich's Mayor Christian Ude (R) drink beer during the traditional Ash Wednesday meeting in Vilshofen, southern Germany, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Social Democratic Party leader in Bavaria Markus Rinderspacher (C) and Munich's Mayor Christian Ude (R) drink beer during the traditional Ash Wednesday meeting in Vilshofen, southern Germany, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner (R) toasts with beer to President of the German Farmers Association (DBV) Gerd Sonnleitner (L) in the Czech pavilion as they take a tour of the Green Week Agriculture and Food fair in Berlin, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner (R) toasts with beer to President of the German Farmers Association (DBV) Gerd Sonnleitner (L) in the Czech pavilion as they take a tour of the Green Week Agriculture and Food fair in Berlin, January 20, 2012. ...more

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum drinks a sample of beer from the Millstream Brewing Company in Amana, Iowa December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum drinks a sample of beer from the Millstream Brewing Company in Amana, Iowa December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Russia's then-President Dmitry Medvedev (L) and then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin watch the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Russia in a cafe at the Black Sea resort of Sochi August 12, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Dmitry Astakhov</p>

Russia's then-President Dmitry Medvedev (L) and then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin watch the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Russia in a cafe at the Black Sea resort of Sochi August 12, 2009. REUTERS/RIA...more

<p>Bavarian state premier Horst Seehofer toasts with a beer mug before the start of the ceremony for the strong beer season in Munich March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Bavarian state premier Horst Seehofer toasts with a beer mug before the start of the ceremony for the strong beer season in Munich March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>Then-German Defence Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (C) and Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner (R) toast with mugs of beer during the opening of the Oktoberfest in Berlin, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Then-German Defence Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (C) and Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner (R) toast with mugs of beer during the opening of the Oktoberfest in Berlin, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Latvia's then-President Valdis Zatlers drinks beer as he visits a wild grass market in Riga June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Latvia's then-President Valdis Zatlers drinks beer as he visits a wild grass market in Riga June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (2nd L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (2nd L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in...more

