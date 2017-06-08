Polling station pooches
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A voter leaves the polling station with her dog in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A dog is seen close to the polling station sing in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A voter arrives with his dog at a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A voter leaves a polling station with a bulldog in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A voter arrives with her dog at a polling station in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A dog waits outside a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A voter leaves a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital
A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
London's Borough Market crime scene
Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.
London's Borough Market crime scene
Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.