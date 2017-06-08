Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 8, 2017 | 1:20pm BST

Polling station pooches

A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter leaves the polling station with her dog in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A dog is seen close to the polling station sing in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter arrives with his dog at a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter leaves a polling station with a bulldog in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter arrives with her dog at a polling station in Hastings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A dog waits outside a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter leaves a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
