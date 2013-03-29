Edition:
Pollution in China

<p>A resident throws a bag of household garbage into an open garbage room, where it will be burned, beside a road at a village in Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province, December 13, 2011. According to local media, the sources of the pollution were two illegal chemical plants discharging their production waste water into the rain sewer pipes. P REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A garbage collector looks for recyclable waste at a garbage dump site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>An elderly exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through underground pipelines on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>The air pollution levels in the sky over Tiananmen Square during the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing is seen in this combination picture taken on the dates March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 (L-R) in 2013. REUTERS/Wei Yao</p>

<p>A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day is seen on May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through a dry riverbed on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Dead fish and rubbish are seen in a polluted river in Haikou, southern China's Hainan province, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Vito Lee</p>

<p>Workers use rakes to remove rubbish floating in a holding pen on a polluted canal in central Beijing September 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>A view of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

