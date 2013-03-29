Pollution in China
A resident throws a bag of household garbage into an open garbage room, where it will be burned, beside a road at a village in Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A resident throws a bag of household garbage into an open garbage room, where it will be burned, beside a road at a village in Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province, December 13, 2011. According to local media, the sources of the pollution were two illegal chemical plants discharging their production waste water...more
A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province, December 13, 2011. According to local media, the sources of the pollution were two illegal chemical plants discharging their production waste water into the rain sewer pipes. P REUTERS/China Daily
A garbage collector looks for recyclable waste at a garbage dump site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A garbage collector looks for recyclable waste at a garbage dump site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An elderly exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An elderly exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through underground pipelines on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through underground pipelines on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The air pollution levels in the sky over Tiananmen Square during the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing is seen in this combination picture taken on the dates March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 (L-R) in 2013. REUTERS/Wei Yao
The air pollution levels in the sky over Tiananmen Square during the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing is seen in this combination picture taken on the dates March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 (L-R) in 2013. REUTERS/Wei Yao
A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day is seen on May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day is seen on May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through a dry riverbed on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through a dry riverbed on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Dead fish and rubbish are seen in a polluted river in Haikou, southern China's Hainan province, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Vito Lee
Dead fish and rubbish are seen in a polluted river in Haikou, southern China's Hainan province, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Vito Lee
Workers use rakes to remove rubbish floating in a holding pen on a polluted canal in central Beijing September 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Workers use rakes to remove rubbish floating in a holding pen on a polluted canal in central Beijing September 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A view of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Coup in Central African Republic
Rebels and regional peacekeepers struggle to restore order two days after a coup plunged Central African Republic into chaos.
Life on the DMZ
Scenes from the 38th parallel of the Korean Peninsula.
Photo focus: Hands
Hands can express a variety of emotions and can represent significant moments.
The long war
Scenes from the war in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.