Thu Sep 24, 2015

Pope addresses Congress

Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress as Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House John Boehner look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
His Holiness Pope Francis is welcomed to the Speakers Balcony at the Capitol by members of Congress. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis blesses an unidentified child after addressing a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor listen as Pope Francis addresses the Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis pauses in front of a sculpture of Spanish-born Franciscan Friar Junipero Serra in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio speaks with Pope Francis in the U.S. Capitol building as the Pope arrives to deliver his speech. REUTERS/Bill Clark//Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis is applauded as he arrives to give his speech. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Ted Cruz looks over at rival candidate Senator Marco Rubio after Pope Francis' address. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Speaker of the House John Boehner wipes away tear as he listens to Pope Francis with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy from the Speaker's Balcony after concluding his address. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Senators, including Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, listen as Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Spectators watch Pope Francis on a video screen outside the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Senator Elizabeth Warren talks with Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in the House Chamber prior to Pope Francis addressing the Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Catholic Bishops and Cardinals sit among members of Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis gets a standing ovation. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis waves to a crowd from the Speaker's Balcony on the West Front of the Capitol as he stands with Vice President Joe Biden, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House John Boehner, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Cardinal Donald Wuerl after concluding his address. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry talks with Pope Francis before the pontiff's speech. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis greets the crowd on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Republican Senators stand and applaud as Pope Francis talks about respecting the sanctity of all life. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi talks with Minority Whip Steny Hoyer as Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Senator Elizabeth Warren takes a picture of Pope Francis as he departs. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Republican presidential candidates New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Dr. Ben Carson applaud as they await Pope Francis' address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden is greeted as he arrives for Pope Francis' speech. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Spectators watch Pope Francis on a video screen outside the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis arrives in the House Chamber prior to addressing a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie listens to Pope Francis as others applaud in the visitors gallery. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis is applauded as he addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
People pack the West Lawn of the Capitol to see Pope Francis appear on the Speaker's balcony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Speaker of the House John Boehner shake hands with Pope Francis as U.S. Vice President Joe Biden looks on. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
