Pope Benedict's reign
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square, at the Vatican October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead the weekly general audience at his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, in southern Rome, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI leaves Lambeth Palace in the Popemobile in London September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pope Benedict XVI greets participants of the first European Meeting of University Students at the Vatican July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI checks the new Vatican web portal on an iPad device at the Vatican June 28, 2011. Benedict XVI launched the site, a news information portal that aggregates the Vatican's various media into a one-stop site for all things papal....more
Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, waves from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, waves from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican after being...more
Pope Benedict XVI leads the Palm Sunday mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from a window of his private apartment, as a gust of wind blows a cloth, at the Vatican February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI sits on a garden bench during his annual holiday in Bressanone, northern Italy July 31, 2008. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI kisses a child as he leaves on his popemobile at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI waves out of the window at Spoleto train station during his journey to Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI visits the Ardeatine Caves Memorial in Rome March 27, 2011. The site honours victims of a Nazi massacre of 335 Italian citizens during World War II. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI holds a candle as he appears at the window of his private apartments to celebrate the unveiling of the nativity scene in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI leaves in his popemobile after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's square at the end of the Te Deum prayer in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Pope Benedict prays during a Vigil at Marienfeld, a former coal mine, near the west German city of Cologne August 20, 2005. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful during Angelus prayer from his summer residence, in Castel Gandolfo, outside Rome August 20, 2006. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI arrives in the destroyed village of Onna, near Aquila, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI kisses the main altar as he leads the Vespers mass to celebrate the feast of Saint Peters and Paul in the Saint Paul Outside the Walls basilica in Rome June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI leaves after the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Spain's central square in Rome December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
Pope Benedict XVI walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the phrase "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp May 28, 2006. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Pope Benedict XVI greets the youth in front of a huge Jesus Christ portrait in Krakow May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Pope Benedict XVI wears a Saturno hat as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Benedict XVI nods off during a mass at the Granaries in Floriana April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Pope Benedict XVI prays inside St Paul's Grotto in Rabat, outside Valletta April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A bishop adjusts Pope Benedict XVI's mantle during the weekly Wednesday general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Benedict XVI caresses a young tiger as he leads a special audience for circus artists and music bands in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI (R) looks on as Gregorios III Patriarch of the Church of Antiochthe speaks at the St. Paul Basilic in Harissa near Beirut September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Benedict XVI prays while holding a candle light as he arrives to lead a vigil mass during Easter celebrations at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A body guard (C) for Pope Benedict XVI deflects the hand of a woman reaching towards the pontiff as he leaves the Basilica in the city of Ouidah in Benin, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Pope Benedict XVI attends a Mass celebrating the 200th anniversary of the independence of Latin American countries at St. Peter's Basilica December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI (R) visits an elderly home of the Sant'Egidio community in Rome November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI prays in front of the tombs of late Popes for the traditional All Souls' Day prayers in the Vatican Grottoes at the Vatican, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool
A gust of wind blows as Pope Benedict XVI's speaks during his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead an audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI arrives for a meeting of religious leaders at St Mary's University College Chapel at Twickenham in west London September 17, 2010. The Pope is on a four-day visit to Britain and Scotland. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI prays with his brother Mons. Georg Ratzinger in his private chapel at the Vatican April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives for the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Piazza di Spagna (Spain's Square) in downtown Rome December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI leaves Oscott College seminary in Birmingham September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Leon Neal/POOL
Pope Benedict XVI meets Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI holds his cross as he leads a solemn mass in Zagreb June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of the Vespers mass to celebrate the feast of Saint Peters and Paul in the Saint Paul Outside the Walls basilica in Rome June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI celebrates the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead a special audience with the Italian civil protection department at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI arrives for the canonization ceremony of Italian nun Rosa Venerini, Mexican bishop Rafael Guizar, Italian priest Filippo Smaldone and Indiana nun Theodore Guerin in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, October 15, 2006. ...more
Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Benedict XVI is greeted by bishops at the end of a special audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
