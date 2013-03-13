Pope chimney watch
White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel and the bells of St Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that...more
Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A seagull rests on the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City, indicating that no decision has been made after the first vote on the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic...more
Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel in Saint Peter's Square, indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi more
Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will continue their...more
Faithful shelter from rain while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican...more
People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican...more
Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A faithful holds a rosary while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Faithful and nuns react as black smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric...more
Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A stove is seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
